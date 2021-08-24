Economic agency has value to communities, Powassan council told

The economic development agency for Almaguin received supportive and encouraging words from Powassan Mayor Peter McIsaac as it continues to provide services to businesses in the Almaguin Highlands.

The Almaguin Community Economic Development ends its second year of operations in October.

But McIsaac told Dave Gray, the head of ACED, that about a year-and-a-half of providing those services has taken place during a world pandemic where COVID-19 changed how business, organizations and ordinary people carry on with their daily lives.

Gray appeared via Zoom at the most recent Powassan council meeting to explain the value ACED provides to the regional municipalities.

At an earlier meeting, Coun. Debbie Piekarski wanted to know if it was worthwhile for Powassan to remain a member with ACED or if it should follow Magnetawan and leave the organization after the third year.

McIsaac is a strong supporter of ACED and repeated an earlier claim at the last council meeting that about 20 per cent of time and money from ACED goes to Powassan businesses.

Coun. Dave Britton also recognized the tough times ACED has faced as it tries to carry out business while COVID-19 is still around.

Gray told council ACED normally develops its partner relationships in face-to-face meetings “but social distancing made (that) challenging compared to what we’ve been used to.

“The face-to-face meetings are quite crucial in a relationship development process,” Gray said.

“It’s challenging to carry out the vision of the economic development programs through zoom meetings or phone calls. It’s a lot easier to sell initiatives face-to-face.”