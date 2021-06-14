East Ferris teen charged for recent 30-person gathering

Nugget Staff
Jun 14, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  6 Comments
A 17-year-old from East Ferris has been charged with violating COVID-19 restrictions following a gathering last week.

Members of the North Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded Friday to a complaint at approximately 11:15 p.m. of a large gathering at a home in East Ferris.

Police say officers attended and located approximately 30 people both in and outside of the home.

After a police investigation, the accused was charged with failing to comply with continued Section 7.0.2 Order – Rules for Areas in Stage 1 – contrary to Section 10(1) of the Reopening of Ontario Act.

Police say under Stage 1 of the act, outdoor social gatherings and organized public events are allowed for up to 10 people with proper social distancing and mask use.

