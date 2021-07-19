Global equity markets remain near their highs for the year, fueled of late by technology and other growth areas of the market.

The more interesting story in recent weeks has been the move lower in government bond yields. Below, I discuss this a bit more and also preview the second quarter earnings season which is now upon us and likely to garner investor attention over the course of the next few weeks.

Earnings growth expected to moderate, still likely to hit 30%

Government bond yields represent the approximate income return an investor can expect to earn if they were to purchase a government bond at prevailing market prices. Yields have an inverse relationship with the price of a bond. In other words, strong investor demand for bonds can push prices higher and yields lower, and vice versa. Investors watch these yields closely as they tend to be a real-time reflection of investor expectations and appetite for risk.

In recent weeks, yields have been falling, indicating that demand is rising or supply is falling, or both. The decline in yields could be an indication that investors are incrementally more concerned about the future.

Some may believe strong U.S. economic momentum may fade to some extent as we move into the second half of the year. Others have grown concerned about growth overseas given rising Covid-19 cases that present some risk of renewed lockdowns and restrictions.

Regardless, it seems investors are placing greater value today on the relative liquidity, stability, and perceived safety of government bonds than they did just a few months ago.

I remain less concerned about the growth outlook for the time being. While U.S. momentum may indeed fade from the lofty levels witnessed earlier this year, the economic environment should remain relatively favourable.