Duchesnay Creek bridge to reopen Friday

Michael Lee
Aug 18, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Crews work on the "hump" on Main Street West between Duchesnay and Highway 17, Wednesday. PJ Wilson/The Nugget
Nipissing First Nation has announced that the Duchesnay Creek bridge will reopen to traffic Friday.

A notice Wednesday from Nipissing First Nation says Stage 1 of the bridge replacement project will be completed Friday.

Stage 2 of the project, which includes reducing the hill between the entrance to Duchesnay and Highway 17, and creating a new entrance into Duchesnay, will require temporary stoppages and delays on Highway 17B from Couchie Memorial Drive to Highway 17.

A full closure of that section will be in effect through the month of September.

“The bridge replacement project has had a significant impact on Duchesnay residents and businesses for the past two years,” the notice from Nipissing First Nation reads.

“In addition to having to take the ‘long way around’ to North Bay due to the bridge closure, we are aware that the Stage 2 work on Highway 17B has recently led to some challenges in terms of the drivability of the road surface.

“The Nipissing-Miller project team will continue to work diligently to ensure these projects are completed safely and with as few disruptions to residents and businesses as possible.”

The Ministry of Transportation previously confirmed that the replacement of the bridge, spanning Duchesnay Creek, would be extended past its September 2020 completion date and is expected to be finished in fall 2021.

Highway 17B remains closed from the North Bay and District Humane Society to Couchie Memorial Drive to finish the work, being done through a partnership between Miller Paving and Nipissing First Nation.

The project had previously been scheduled for completion either this fall or early winter, depending on what unfolded over the summer with COVID-19.

The province has contributed $12 million to replace the bridge.

Construction crews work on the final details of the bridge over Duchesnay Creek, Wednesday. The bridge is slated to open for traffic Friday.PJ Wilson/The Nugget
Construction crews work on the final details of the bridge over Duchesnay Creek, Wednesday. The bridge is slated to open for traffic Friday.PJ Wilson/The Nugget

Gen Couchie, communications officer for Nipissing First Nation, noted that the shuttle service will continue to operate until things are back to normal.

A short ceremony also is scheduled to take place Friday morning at the bridge to mark its reopening.

Built in 1937, the 84-year-old bridge was the last remaining timber deck truss bridge on Ontario’s provincial highway network.

Measuring approximately 73 metres long and 11 metres wide, the bridge was added to the Ontario Heritage Bridge List in the 1980s. A cultural heritage evaluation report was undertaken in 2013 and heritage impact assessment report prepared in 2017.

Subsequent inspections later led to its closure in early 2019 over safety concerns.

With files from The Nugget and Local Journalism Initiative

