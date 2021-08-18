Nipissing First Nation has announced that the Duchesnay Creek bridge will reopen to traffic Friday.

A notice Wednesday from Nipissing First Nation says Stage 1 of the bridge replacement project will be completed Friday.

Duchesnay Creek bridge to reopen Friday

Stage 2 of the project, which includes reducing the hill between the entrance to Duchesnay and Highway 17, and creating a new entrance into Duchesnay, will require temporary stoppages and delays on Highway 17B from Couchie Memorial Drive to Highway 17.

A full closure of that section will be in effect through the month of September.

“The bridge replacement project has had a significant impact on Duchesnay residents and businesses for the past two years,” the notice from Nipissing First Nation reads.

“In addition to having to take the ‘long way around’ to North Bay due to the bridge closure, we are aware that the Stage 2 work on Highway 17B has recently led to some challenges in terms of the drivability of the road surface.

“The Nipissing-Miller project team will continue to work diligently to ensure these projects are completed safely and with as few disruptions to residents and businesses as possible.”

The Ministry of Transportation previously confirmed that the replacement of the bridge, spanning Duchesnay Creek, would be extended past its September 2020 completion date and is expected to be finished in fall 2021.

Highway 17B remains closed from the North Bay and District Humane Society to Couchie Memorial Drive to finish the work, being done through a partnership between Miller Paving and Nipissing First Nation.