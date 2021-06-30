Drugs, weapons seized from Burk's Falls residence

Two people have been charged with multiple trafficking and weapons offences following a drug bust in Burk’s Falls last week.

The Ontario Provincial Police announced Wednesday that members of the Street Crime Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on Main Street in Burk’s Falls at approximately 11 p.m. June 23.

Police seized prohibited firearms and ammunition, cocaine, methamphetamine, opioids, $6,355 in Canadian currency and 23 cannabis plants. The value of the drugs seized is estimated to be more than $37,000.

James Downs, 47, from Burk’s Falls is charged with: