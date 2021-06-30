Drugs, weapons seized from Burk's Falls residence
Two people have been charged with multiple trafficking and weapons offences following a drug bust in Burk’s Falls last week.
The Ontario Provincial Police announced Wednesday that members of the Street Crime Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on Main Street in Burk’s Falls at approximately 11 p.m. June 23.
Drugs, weapons seized from Burk's Falls residence
Police seized prohibited firearms and ammunition, cocaine, methamphetamine, opioids, $6,355 in Canadian currency and 23 cannabis plants. The value of the drugs seized is estimated to be more than $37,000.
James Downs, 47, from Burk’s Falls is charged with:
- Failure to comply with a probation order
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine – for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine – for the purpose of trafficking
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid other than heroin – for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with
- Possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- Two separate counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of unmarked cigarettes
- Cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Paige Foreman, 26, from Bracebridge is charged with:
- Trafficking in a Schedule I substance – methamphetamines (crystal meth)
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid other than heroin
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Two counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with
- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – in Canada
The accused were scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice bail court in Parry Sound on June 24.