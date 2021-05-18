Article content

A 24-year-old from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving following a collision in Sturgeon Falls Monday.

Members of the Nipissing West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 17 at 12:49 p.m. after a traffic complaint.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Driver charged with impaired, fleeing police in Sturgeon Falls Back to video

Police say the vehicle failed to stop when signalled by police. Shortly after, the vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Salter Street, with no injuries to the driver.

District of Nipissing Emergency Medical Services transported the driver to the local hospital as a precaution.

The driver has since been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, and failing to stop for police.

The accused was released on both an appearance notice and provincial summons, and is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in West Nipissing June 3.

The accused was issued a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

The incident marks the 23rd driver charged in the Nipissing West detachment area this year under criminal impaired driving laws.