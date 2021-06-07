Downtown North Bay, Gathering Place recipients of federal funds

Article content

The federal government is providing $65,000 to a local soup kitchen and North Bay’s downtown improvement area for two projects.

A statement from Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota’s office Monday said Downtown North Bay and Waterfront will receive $50,000, while The Gathering Place would receive $15,000.

“I’m happy to see two great organizations getting funding for worthwhile projects that will help residents of North Bay and Nipissing-Timiskaming,” Rota said.

Downtown North Bay and Waterfront will use the funding to make small infrastructure improvements at four designated outdoor sites within its current boundaries, including installing ambient lighting and paving a multi-use parking lot.

The improvements are aimed at increasing daily foot traffic by promoting outdoor, self-guided interactions that can be shared individually or in a group setting,” the statement from Rota’s office said.