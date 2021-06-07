Downtown North Bay, Gathering Place recipients of federal funds
Article content
The federal government is providing $65,000 to a local soup kitchen and North Bay’s downtown improvement area for two projects.
A statement from Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota’s office Monday said Downtown North Bay and Waterfront will receive $50,000, while The Gathering Place would receive $15,000.
Downtown North Bay, Gathering Place recipients of federal funds Back to video
“I’m happy to see two great organizations getting funding for worthwhile projects that will help residents of North Bay and Nipissing-Timiskaming,” Rota said.
Downtown North Bay and Waterfront will use the funding to make small infrastructure improvements at four designated outdoor sites within its current boundaries, including installing ambient lighting and paving a multi-use parking lot.
The improvements are aimed at increasing daily foot traffic by promoting outdoor, self-guided interactions that can be shared individually or in a group setting,” the statement from Rota’s office said.
Advertisement
Article content
“Downtown North Bay and Waterfront is excited that our application to transform public spaces within the downtown was successful,” executive director of Downtown North Bay Amber Livingstone said.
“We look forward to continuing to improve the area for our community members through this project.”
The Gathering Place will use the funding to work with the Children’s Aid Society in building a community garden at a former school playground.
The plan is to work with community partners and the City of North Bay to build garden boxes in the playground area and turn the pavement into green space.
The fruit and vegetables produced will then be distributed by The Gathering Place’s food outreach team to vulnerable population groups in the city and surrounding area.
“We are thrilled to be starting this project with a new community partner in the Children’s Aid Society,” Gathering Place executive director Dennis Chippa said.
“The new garden spot will allow us to not only grow more fresh produce for our kitchen, our outreach partners and the youth involved in the project, but it will also allow us to provide some educational components to the youth on not only gardening but the importance of sustainability and healthy eating.”
The funding is being provided as part of the first round of the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, a program aimed at creating and adapting public spaces in response to COVID-19.