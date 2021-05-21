DNSSAB to help Edgewater resident with bed bug cleanup
Seven units with active cases, board chairman says
Debbie Zufelt is relieved she will not be forced to clean up the dead bed bug carcasses in her Edgewater apartment unit following a recent heat treatment.
She learned Friday that the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board (DNSSAB), which owns Edgewater Apartments on Lakeshore Drive, will take care of the mess.
With an arm in a cast and a PICC – or peripherally inserted central catheter – in the other, Zufelt told The Nugget earlier this week she couldn’t physically complete the job and was traumatized by the situation.
Mark King, board chairman for DNSSAB, confirmed the mess will be taken care of.
“We have seven active units (with bed bugs),” he said Friday morning. “Good Riddance have provided heat treatments and two units are being re-treated due to high activity.”
King said the hoarding issue within the building also is being addressed and staff are working toward mitigating what seems to be a continuing problem.
“We’re digging into the issue. I can see changes coming,” he added, noting there has been a discussion with the North Bay Fire Chief about concerns around hoarding and fire hazards.
Zufelt said sometime Friday, all tenants received notification that housing staff would conduct visual inspections May 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I’m so relieved, but this is on my mind 24 hours. I haven’t been able to rest. Thankfully, I have a good friend who has allowed me to take over her bed and she is sleeping on the couch,” she said.
“As long as I’m living in here, in this building, I will not stop looking for bed bugs. And I’ll just keep praying I don’t find one.”
Zufelt said for 10 years, tenants have been dealing with the reoccurring nuisance of bed bugs.
She anxiously awaits the day when she can return to her apartment and be reunited with her dog. The dog is staying with her dog sitter while the apartment is being cleaned out.