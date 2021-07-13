The Dionne Quints Museum will open for the season Friday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Ed Valenti, chair of the Dionne Quints Museum, said Tuesday it’s great to “finally be getting back.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dionne museum to open Friday Back to video

“It’s been tough,” he said, but “it’s nice to be able to start.”

The museum, located next to the North Bay Museum, had planned to open to the public May 28 – the 87th birthday of the Dionne Quintuplets – but COVID-19 protocols prevented the opening at that time.

Since then, “we’ve been anxiously waiting” for the chance to open the doors, he said.

During that time, the museum board has been working on landscaping around the small home.

“We have been kind of busy,” Valenti said, but the museum was able to obtain a grant from the province to carry out the landscaping.

North Bay Hydro also donated the museum six trees which have been planted around the museum.

“We’re getting great community support.”

The museum will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and could open Sundays later in the year.

The museum is also open by appointment.

There is no charge to visit the museum.

Those visiting the museum must continue with COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks. Visitors will also be asked to sign in and provide a phone number.

The number of visitors will be limited “to whatever protocols require,” Valenti said.