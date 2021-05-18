Design by Astorville resident among top logos in international competition
A logo created by a young woman from Astorville is among five designs being voted on to decide which will help signify International Myotonic Dystrophy Awareness Day later this year.
Alexandra Leboeuf, 20, entered her logo in the international competition, which if selected will be used to mark the occasion on Sept. 15.
Voting will remain open for about another week.
“I was pretty surprised,” Leboeuf said. “There were probably a lot of people who submitted a logo, so I was really happy that my logo actually made it part of the top five.”
Myotonic dystrophy is a genetic disorder that affects many parts of the body, resulting most commonly in muscle problems.
Both Leboeuf’s father, Michel, and brother, Nicholas, have myotonic dystrophy.
Leboeuf, who has myotonic dystrophy type 1, said she learned about the competition through a friend of hers who tagged her in a post on Facebook.
An artsy person herself, who has danced, plays instruments, sings a little and loves to draw, having taken a couple of visual arts courses at Nipissing University, Alexandra decided to take part.
She and her mother, Julie Leboeuf, came up with some ideas and decided to go with a green ribbon and clenched fist, meant to signify how the hands of people with myotonic dystrophy can lock briefly when squeezed, as well as to be a symbol of strength.
Along with the logo competition, Alexandra will serve as the North Bay ambassador for the Walk for Muscular Dystrophy being held next month, which she has participated in for about 10 years.
“It makes me really happy that they considered me also, because it gives me a place where I can share my story and can also feel like I’m doing something to help,” she said.
She also organized a virtual paint night, which raised $1,100 and drew people from as far as Toronto and Ottawa, and made gift baskets.
As part of the walk, she and her family have committed to walk 97 kilometres – with the last five being done the day of walk, June 19.
The pledge is an homage to when her mother and father summited Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania 17 years ago to raise funds for ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which Julie’s mother had been diagnosed with.
“You could make a lot of comparisons to fighting against a disease,” Julie said. “And it’s always about, for us, the journey and not the destination and making every day count.”
Go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/HB9MM53 to vote in the International Myotonic Dystrophy Awareness Day logo competition.
The family’s Walk for Muscular Dystrophy page can be found at muscle.akaraisin.com/ui/walk4md2021/t/Leboeuffamilyherosquad
