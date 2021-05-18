Design by Astorville resident among top logos in international competition

Article content

A logo created by a young woman from Astorville is among five designs being voted on to decide which will help signify International Myotonic Dystrophy Awareness Day later this year.

Alexandra Leboeuf, 20, entered her logo in the international competition, which if selected will be used to mark the occasion on Sept. 15.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Design by Astorville resident among top logos in international competition Back to video

Voting will remain open for about another week.

“I was pretty surprised,” Leboeuf said. “There were probably a lot of people who submitted a logo, so I was really happy that my logo actually made it part of the top five.”

jpg, NB

Myotonic dystrophy is a genetic disorder that affects many parts of the body, resulting most commonly in muscle problems.

Both Leboeuf’s father, Michel, and brother, Nicholas, have myotonic dystrophy.

Leboeuf, who has myotonic dystrophy type 1, said she learned about the competition through a friend of hers who tagged her in a post on Facebook.

An artsy person herself, who has danced, plays instruments, sings a little and loves to draw, having taken a couple of visual arts courses at Nipissing University, Alexandra decided to take part.