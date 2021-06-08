





Article content Tanya Vrebosch wants North Bay Police Service to start the conversation with residents about what is happening within their neighbourhoods and throughout the community. “People ask me if it’s still safe in North Bay,” the city’s deputy mayor said Tuesday at the regular monthly meeting of the North Bay Police Services Board. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Deputy mayor urges police to start conversation about crime with local residents Back to video “In my opinion, nowhere is as safe as it was five or more years ago, but it doesn’t mean you have to be housebound. You just need to be mindful of your surroundings and follow sound safety tips. “We all know that the landscape of the City of North Bay, our neighbouring municipalities along with the majority of the province has changed significantly due to the opioid crisis plaguing the country.” Vrebosch said citizens are asking her and her colleagues at the city questions “that I can’t answer.” She said citizens are telling politicians to spend more money on policing and they want to see change.

Article content “I have had conversations with you in the past at budget time asking what you need from us as crime and safety were top priorities identified to me by council. Challenges were identified by your organization at the time, but also opportunities. It’s not my job to identify these and I don’t think I would do it justice. But I do hope that you share them,” Vrebosch said. “I know you would like to wait for your strategic plan to be completed so you can have more information at your disposal and that’s great – do it then, however, I urge you, as a resident, to start the discussion with the public now, even before it’s done,” she said. “I know I used the term town hall in our correspondence, however any forum allowing for interactive information sharing that will engage our citizens now on proposed solutions and a path forward to a safer community may help provide a degree of comfort by helping us understand your challenges, your opportunities and your plan. It will also help your community partners identify what you need and where we can help. You don’t have to do this alone.” Vrebosch said she doesn’t want people to interpret her presentation as saying North Bay isn’t safe. “We all know that what we are facing is not isolated to North Bay. Petty theft and crime has gone up or is perceived to have gone up in our area. I say area because I have friends who have been victimized in our rural neighbouring communities, I’ve seen signs from a company on the highway heading to Toronto that says “lock your cars”, NOLUM (Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayors) has just sent letters to the province and the feds asking for help as well as they have all seen a rise in overdoses along with the trickling effects of opioid addictions.”

Article content North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod thanked Vrebosch for raising her concerns. He said officers responded to two homicides this year, as well as a significant number of gun crimes. “We’ve made arrests, but are we going to stop everyone from checking vehicles in a driveway – no. Our members have logged a lot of hours on their patrols,” Tod said. He added stranger-on-stranger assaults are low and in the majority of violent cases participants all knew one another. Tod said the SCRAM (Security Camera Resource and Mapping) program has received a great response. SCRAM is a program launched by the North Bay Police Service where participants agree to share video footage with police upon request. He said what does concern him, however, is that people believe what they read on social media, which isn’t always truthful or factual.

