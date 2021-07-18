Deceased person found in wooded area east of Mattawa

Ontario Provincial Police attended a wooded area in Papineau-Cameron Township, east of Mattawa, Saturday and located a deceased person.

Members of the Mattawa Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the call for service around 12:40 p.m.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the OPP North East Region Crime Unit, the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.

There is no concern for public safety.

Nugget.ca will update as details become available