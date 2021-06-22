





Article content Working parents in Magnetawan are facing a big problem when the only licensed daycare facility closes at the end of the month. Amanda Munn says she and many other parents are scrambling to find an alternative daycare facility because the person she and her husband currently use is retiring June 30. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Daycare crisis looms in Magnetawan Back to video Munn, who has a 19-month-old son, says with no other facility, parents have to either rely on friends or families to look after their children or drive to daycare centres in Sundridge or Burk’s Falls. “Are people going to want to drive their child to another town for daycare and then drive back to their job?” Munn asked. She has a full-time job in Parry Sound but because of COVID has been working from home. When Munn became aware of the pending closure of the existing facility, on behalf of herself and other parents in the community she wrote to Magnetawan council explaining parents were in desperate need of childcare and a solution had to be found.

Article content She also told the District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board, which oversees child care in the Parry Sound District, about the looming crisis. Munn says while it’s comforting that family and friends can step up to look after a child, the bricks and mortar daycare facility is much better for everyone. “For the children, they can interact and socialize and it’s amazing for parents who work full time in or out of town without having to do the extra drive,” Munn said. The existing facility operates from a home which is approved by the DSSAB. Under the Child Care and Early Years Act, all Home Child Care providers can care for up to six children in their homes. The retiring Magnetawan woman is at capacity in her home. At a first glance, the child care issue would appear to be capped at only a handful of families since the home in question only has six children. But Munn told The Nugget she knows of 15 children in the community “in need of some form of daycare.” However, the number of children requiring daycare is well above 15 because just a short time ago a post was put on local social media asking who needs child care and Munn learned there were 51 children who needed full or part-time daycare. “It blew my mind and I was shocked at the number because I don’t know where these children are going,” Munn said. “I believe people are making sacrifices to make things work.” The number was also a big surprise to members of town council.

Article content Deputy Mayor Tim Brunton said he would never have guessed there were 51 children in need of daycare in the community. Brunton believed the number of children needing daycare before the results of the social media post became public was easily under 25. And Munn expects the number to grow beyond 51. “There are some people who are expecting and are in a complete panic because they don’t know what to do,” she said. “I’d also like to have more children but the fact that I have to think about daycare before even thinking about having more children is a little stressful. And I’m not alone in that. There are people in the same situation.” Munn says Magnetawan used to be a community of older people but in recent years a string of young families have moved in. The community, she says, needs full and part-time daycare as well as after school daycare. She and her husband, who is a business owner, have their son in daycare for nine to 10 hours a day. Munn says on the positive side, some building owners have indicated their willingness to turn their properties into a daycare facility. This is something also recognized by council in a resolution it passed to shed light on the crisis. Munn said one person even offered to build from the ground up if he knows there’s a commitment to use a new site. Additionally, a church has indicated to Munn it may also be able to provide space. If renovations are needed for a building, Munn says the community is fortunate in this instance because a number of carpenters, plumbers and electricians have said they are willing to donate time to make a daycare happen.

Article content Munn says the best scenario is to have a single building that can provide full and part-time daycare as well as after school daycare on a large scale. The council resolution also urged the DSSAB to “proactively put forward a resolution to the daycare crisis” and the agency told The Nugget it’s ready to help. First, though, it needs to officially be able to determine what child care programs are viable in Magnetawan. Parents can help the DSSAB with this by going online to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MagnetawanCCNeedsSurvey and complete the survey by June 23. Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

