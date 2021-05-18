Criminal case against local businessman to return in June

North Bay businessman Renzo Silveri is set to return to court June 15 as work continues to determine next steps in the ongoing criminal case involving fraud and other charges.

Lawyer Alan Gold appeared for Silveri in the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay Tuesday.

He said the matter was being judicially pre-tried, with the defence providing material and the Crown making additional requests.

Gold said he is hoping with the additional material, a preliminary hearing may not be necessary.

A preliminary hearing is used to determine whether enough evidence exists to send an accused person to trial.

Justice Alain Perron set a date of June 15 to allow time to file the necessary paperwork for a preliminary hearing if one is necessary and to confirm dates.

Ontario Provincial Police charged Silveri, 58, in June 2020 with seven counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of theft over $5,000, one count of criminal breach of trust and five counts of falsifying books and documents.