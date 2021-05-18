Criminal case against local businessman to return in June
North Bay businessman Renzo Silveri is set to return to court June 15 as work continues to determine next steps in the ongoing criminal case involving fraud and other charges.
Lawyer Alan Gold appeared for Silveri in the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay Tuesday.
He said the matter was being judicially pre-tried, with the defence providing material and the Crown making additional requests.
Gold said he is hoping with the additional material, a preliminary hearing may not be necessary.
A preliminary hearing is used to determine whether enough evidence exists to send an accused person to trial.
Justice Alain Perron set a date of June 15 to allow time to file the necessary paperwork for a preliminary hearing if one is necessary and to confirm dates.
Ontario Provincial Police charged Silveri, 58, in June 2020 with seven counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of theft over $5,000, one count of criminal breach of trust and five counts of falsifying books and documents.
The charges are related to the condominium development Premier Village by the Lake on Premier Road.
The Crown is proceeding by indictment, which is reserved for more serious offences and could result in a longer prison term.
A Crown counsel out of the District of Timiskaming has been assigned to the case.
In October, Silveri was fined $25,000 by the Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) of Ontario after it was determined he had engaged in professional misconduct in relation to his actions involving Premier Village by the Lake.
The CPA disciplinary committee also suspended Silveri from the rights and privileges of CPA Ontario membership for seven months and charged him $91,500 in costs.
The condominium also has been the subject of multiple lawsuits over the years, in part to gain access to the corporation’s financial records.