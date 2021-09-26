Crib filled easily to support NICU, Trinity Infant Food Shelf

There were already some people waiting when Emily Ryan and Valerie Edmonds arrived at Northgate Shopping Centre Saturday to open the Fill the Crib event.

“It was awesome,” Ryan said as the two stood beside the crib, taking donations to support the Trinity Infant Food Shelf and the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at the North Bay Regional Health Centre.

“We got here before 11, and there were already two families waiting with bags” of donations,” Ryan said.

“It’s a really nice feeling.”

Many of those making donations, she said, were “people who want to give back” after using either of the services in the past.

Within an hour and a half, the crib, built by Canadore College carpentry students, was overflowing.

“The community is definitely behind this one,” Ryan, a member of the Rotaract Club of North Bay-Nipissing said of the first such effort.

“We were hoping to fill the crib by the end of the day, but it’s already packed.”

Some of the people who came by to make a donation told them their children had gone through the NICU, and their donations were a way of paying the unit back.

The Fill the Crib initiative is aimed at helping parents of infants in need. The past year, the club said in a news release, has brought many hardships and struggles to all families, “and this is just one way to give back to the community.”

All donations were accepted, although they had to be new items only because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We can’t accept used items,” Ryan said, and they also couldn’t accept formula because of different baby sensitivities.

But they were accepting things like diapers, baby food and cereal, blankets, towels, face cloths, baby wipes, sleepers, newborn toys and gift cards, which would allow parents to purchase formula for their babies.

The response from the public, they said, was incredible.

“It’s our first try, and we hope this will become a yearly event for us,” Ryan said.

The effort, Edmunds said, targets parents where they need the help.

“It goes right at the point where the need is greatest,” she said.