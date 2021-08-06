COVID vaccine clinics in Sturgeon, North Bay cancelled this Saturday

Article content

COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled Saturday in Sturgeon Falls and North Bay have been cancelled, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says.

The clinics were set to take place at the Farmer’s Market Parking Lot in Sturgeon Falls at 204 King St. and at Omischl Field in North Bay.

A statement from the health unit says more clinics are scheduled to take place in Sturgeon Falls and North Bay throughout the month.

“Individuals can stay up to date with clinic availability by visiting the health unit website or calling the COVID-19 call centre at 1-844-478-1400,” the health unit says.