Covid slows reptile camp, but work continues

Steve Featherstone has many cold-blooded friends, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

He owns and operates the Reptile Adventure Camp in Bonfield, which offers educational programming to children and provides outreach events to interested parties throughout the area.

This is Featherstone’s fourth summer in Bonfield after moving his business north from Hamilton. Upon arrival, he invested more than $100,000 to upgrade his garage to make it suitable for his animals. The wheels were in motion to open his camp.

Within a year, a catastrophic fire decimated the new building. Many animals lost their lives, and “probably one of the largest private collections in Canada” of zoological specimens went up in flames as well.

The collection included more than 400 species of animal skulls, including Siberian tigers, rhinos, and hippos, all of which had passed away at zoos.

“It was quite the collection for sure,” he recalled, and “a very hefty investment,” which he used as educational tools at this camp.

Since then, the business has been working “to diversify our program a little away from animals,” Featherstone said, adding that over the 25 years he’s been doing this, things are beginning to change, mostly with “schools being a little more difficult with the animals,” increasing regulations about what is allowed within a classroom.

As such, the reptile camp functions much like a regular camp, with kayaking, hikes, and swimming. The reptiles still constitute the main attraction, but other programs were added to round out the offerings.