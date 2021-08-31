COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled this week
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit and its community partners will host a number of COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.
Individuals may walk in without booking an appointment.
Clinics will offer both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
Clinics will offer both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
Parry Sound: Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Bobby Orr Community Centre (7 Mary St., Parry Sound) from 5 to 6 p.m.
Kearney: Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Royal Canadian Legion (58 Park Rd., Kearney) from 2 to 4 p.m.
Sundridge: Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Sundridge Strong Joly (SSJ) Arena (14 Albert St. N, Sundridge) from 5 to 6 p.m.
West Nipissing: Thursday, Sept. 2, at Marcel Noel Hall (219 O’Hara St., Sturgeon Falls) from 4:45 to 6 p.m.
North Bay: Friday, Sept. 3, at Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 4, at Nipissing University’s Robert J. Surtees Student Athletics Centre (100 College Dr., North Bay) from noon to 4 p.m.
For appointment availability, go to ontario.ca/BookVaccine or contact the health unit COVID-19 call centre at 1-844-478-1400. For a complete list of upcoming clinics, visit myhealthunit.ca