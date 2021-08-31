COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled this week

Nugget Staff
Aug 31, 2021
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit Supplied Photo
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit and its community partners will host a number of COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

Individuals may walk in without booking an appointment.

Clinics will offer both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Parry Sound: Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Bobby Orr Community Centre (7 Mary St., Parry Sound) from 5 to 6 p.m.

Kearney: Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Royal Canadian Legion (58 Park Rd., Kearney) from 2 to 4 p.m.

Sundridge: Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Sundridge Strong Joly (SSJ) Arena (14 Albert St. N, Sundridge) from 5 to 6 p.m.

West Nipissing: Thursday, Sept. 2, at Marcel Noel Hall (219 O’Hara St., Sturgeon Falls) from 4:45 to 6 p.m.

North Bay: Friday, Sept. 3, at Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 4, at Nipissing University’s Robert J. Surtees Student Athletics Centre (100 College Dr., North Bay) from noon to 4 p.m.

For appointment availability, go to ontario.ca/BookVaccine or contact the health unit COVID-19 call centre at 1-844-478-1400. For a complete list of upcoming clinics, visit myhealthunit.ca

