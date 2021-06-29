COVID-19 outbreak declared at Faith Chapel
The local health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Faith Chapel Christian Center in North Bay.
A statement issued by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit Tuesday says there are five individuals associated with the outbreak who have tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals are complying with self-isolation requirements, the health unit says, and those identified as high-risk close contacts are being contacted.
Individuals who attended the chapel in-person on or between June 13 and 20 are advised to call the health unit if they have not already been contacted and self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Should symptoms develop, immediately self-isolate and contact the local assessment centre for testing.
“Our local COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly. Now is not the time to stop following public health guidance,” medical officer of health Dr. Jim Chirico said.
“We will work diligently with the Faith Chapel community to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 within our community.”
If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, first self-isolate and then use Ontario’s online self-assessment tool to see if you need to seek testing or further care.
If you need further assistance, call your health-care provider or the health unit at 1-844-478-1400.
Those with severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, are asked to call 911 and mention their symptoms.
Visit myhealthunit.ca/COVID-19 for more information.