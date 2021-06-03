COVID-19: Mixed vaccines approved in Ontario; Fines for quarantine refusers increased

Ontario reported 870 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from the 733 cases reported on Wednesday and the seven-week low of 699 cases reported on Tuesday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 533,761. There were 10 new deaths reported across the province, bringing the total number to 8,801 since the pandemic began. There were 729 patients in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, 546 in ICU and 370 on a ventilator. Ontario residents who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and who have not yet received their second dose can mix COVID-19 vaccines if they want, starting Friday. The decision, made in consultation with Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer of health and other health experts, is in line with updated guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) released on Tuesday, said the province in an announcement.

Article content

“We are providing individuals who have received only their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine with two recommended options based on the available data and evidence and will continue to work with Health Canada to monitor the quality and efficacy of all COVID-19 vaccines being used in Ontario,” said Williams in the statement

Those who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can receive a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one of the two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer or Moderna, for their second dose.

All provinces paused the use of AstraZeneca for first doses in May as reports of rare, but potentially serious, vaccine-induced blood clots rose.

Almost 2.2 million Canadians received the vaccine for their first dose, out of 21.8 million people now vaccinated with at least one dose. There have been 41 confirmed or suspected cases of vaccine-induced blood clots following an AstraZeneca vaccination in Canada, including five deaths.

The NACI report also said when the same mRNA vaccine product is not readily available, or is unknown, another mRNA vaccine recommended for use in that age group can be considered interchangeable and should be offered to complete the vaccine series.

On Tuesday, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam acknowledged that the NACI report noted there was no data for the interchangeability of the two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna. However, there are ongoing studies that support the replacements have not yet been published, she said.

Tam said mixing vaccines is not a new concept and has been used in the past with other vaccines, depending on availability. The mixed schedule has a good safety profile, but there is the possibility of short-term side-effects such as headaches and fatigue, she said

The second dose options will be provided at the recommended 12-week interval, said the province in its statement.

Those who would like their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, can contact the pharmacy or primary care provider where they received their first dose to book an appointment. Those who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and are opting to receive an mRNA vaccine can schedule the second dose appointment at a participating pharmacy where the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are administered.

Primary care settings and pharmacies may also be reaching out to eligible Ontarians.

Starting on Monday, those who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and want to receive an mRNA vaccine for their second dose can register for a “second dose only” at a 12-week interval through the provincial booking system, or to schedule their second dose appointment directly through public health units that use their own booking systems.

Latest COVID-19 news in Canada

The federal government is increasing the fine for air travellers who refuse to quarantine in a designated hotel for three says after arriving in Canada.

Travellers who had faced a $3,000 fine if they didn’t abide by the requirement will instead by liable for a $5,000 fine penalty starting on Thursday.

The move comes a week after a federal advisory panel raised a number of problems with the hotel quarantine and recommended that the government end it.

The panel instead suggested travellers be required to quarantine in a hotel only if they fail to present a credible quarantine plan.



With files from The Canadian Press