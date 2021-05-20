COVID-19 cases see net increase of one to 39
574 more vaccine doses administered; Ontario unveils reopening plan
Article content
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 Thursday – all in Nipissing District – and five resolved.
The resolved cases include two in Nipissing District and three in Parry Sound District.
COVID-19 cases see net increase of one to 39 Back to video
The change brings the number of active cases up to 39 from 38 Wednesday. This includes 33 cases in Nipissing District and six, including three in hospital, in Parry Sound District.
There have now been a total of 432 cases reported in the health unit district since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020.
Officials with the health unit reported Thursday that residents travelling outside of the district have accounted for 22 per cent of cases over the previous seven days.
The health unit does not provide details for each individual case, citing privacy and confidentiality reasons.
But officials say those 22 per cent of cases are linked to outbreaks outside of the district, with a variety of potential reasons for why people are travelling, including for work or to visit loved ones who are sick.
Advertisement
Article content
A total of 78 cases have now been reported this month in the health unit, a new one-month high that surpasses the previous record of 71 set in February.
VACCINES
Another 574 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered for a total to date of 60,395.
This includes first and second doses administered to both residents and non-residents at vaccine events within the health unit region.
There are now 60,932 residents with at least one dose of vaccine, representing 56 per cent of the health unit’s adult population. This may include residents who have received a dose outside of the health unit district.
Of those, 53 per cent have only one dose and three per cent have two doses.
Meanwhile, the provincial booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations will open May 31 for youth between the ages of 12 and 17.
The health unit confirmed vaccinations for this age group will be provided at clinics throughout the weeks of June 14 and 21.
Health Canada announced earlier this month that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe for children 12 years of age and older.
ONTARIO
The Ontario government unveiled its three-step ‘roadmap’ Thursday for how the province will reopen.
The plan will see outdoor activities and dining, as well as retail, resume initially with certain restrictions, followed by progressively larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.
Moving from one step to the other will be based, in part, on vaccination thresholds.
These thresholds include 60 per cent of adults with one dose for Step 1, 70 per cent with one dose and 20 per cent with two doses for Step 2, and 70 to 80 per cent of adults with one dose and 25 per cent with two doses for Step 3.
Advertisement
Article content
The stay-at-home order currently in effect will remain in place until June 2, at least, and the province expects to enter Step 1 the week of June 14.
However, starting Saturday, the province will reopen outdoor recreation with restrictions in place, including golf courses, driving ranges, soccer and sports fields, tennis and basketball courts, and skate parks.
Outdoor sports or recreational classes are not permitted, but outdoor limits for social gatherings and organized public events are being expanded to five people.
The Ontario government reported 2,400 new cases in the province, including 607 in Toronto, 528 in Peel, 224 in Hamilton, 181 in York Region and 110 in Durham.
The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases is 2,131.
There were 2,763 resolved cases, 27 deaths and 45,406 tests completed, of which 5.2 per cent were positive.
There are 23,026 active cases in the province, including 1,320 people in hospital, a decrease of 81. This includes 721 people in intensive care, of which 493 are on ventilators.
Another 144,986 vaccine doses were administered for a total to date of 7,576,624, with 473,759 people fully vaccinated.
mlee@postmedia.com
Twitter: @mtaylorlee