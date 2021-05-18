Council seeks federal, provincial support for proposed rent arrears program

A previous survey of LIPI clients found most were behind on their payments, averaging $4,200 for rent and $680 for utilities.

The motion is based on a proposal by the Near North Landlords Association (NNLA) and Low Income People Involvement of Nipissing (LIPI), who asked for more than $400,000 from DNSSAB for a rent bank, which would see those in arrears pay one-third of their outstanding balance, while landlords would cover another third and the provincial and federal governments the remaining portion.

A motion, introduced by Coun. George Maroosis and seconded by Coun. Mark King, received the unanimous support of council Tuesday night. Deputy mayor Tanya Vrebosch declared a conflict due to her employment with the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board (DNSSAB).

North Bay council is urging the federal and provincial governments to help finance a local initiative that would forgive most of a tenant’s rent arrears in an effort to prevent large-scale evictions.

An NNLA survey also found 11.7 per cent, or 492 people, of its members’ housing stock faced eviction. Applied to private rental housing across Nipissing District, an estimated 600 units are believed to be in arrears, with up to 1,100 people at risk of eviction.

An eviction moratorium is currently in effect in Ontario.

“We’re talking about evictions that are sitting on the sheriff’s desk that can be executed the minute the premier lifts the order of no evictions,” Maroosis said. “So just imagine the number of people that could end up homeless in this community.”

King, who serves as chair of DNSSAB, said the proposal is being considered by staff to see how much money could be put toward it.

He said property taxpayers should not be subject to a levy to address homelessness, an issue he believes “sits squarely on the backs of both the federal and the provincial government.”

“This is not the easiest thing to do. I think that the general public needs to recognize what’s going on and how we’re trying to solve some of these problems,” he said.

A copy of the motion is expected to be provided to Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota, Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli, other federal and provincial representatives, and local municipalities and municipal associations.

Coun. Scott Robertson, who lives in the downtown area, said everyone having reached a point of “complete desperation.”

“Whereas this short-term solution is good and appropriate … we definitely need to start hitting the big red button when it comes to longer term, more meaningful solutions,” he said.

