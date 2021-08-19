Up to $25,000 committed following damage to King's Landing wharf

The captain of the Chief Commanda II is thankful for the city’s help to reimburse the company after the King’s Landing wharf sustained damages this year from melting ice.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Obviously, nobody wanted to see the dock get damaged to a point where vehicles can’t go on it,” Rich Stivrins said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council offers financial support to Chief Commanda II Back to video

“It creates some pretty big operational challenges from our end and we’re happy the city stepped up and helped out on some of our expenses to make sure that we’re able to run this season.”

Following an in-camera, or closed-door, session Aug. 10, North Bay council voted to enter into a reimbursement agreement with Georgian Bay Cruise Co., which owns the Chief Commanda II, for the 2021 season.

The King’s Landing wharf sustained damage during the spring ice melt and is in need of structural repairs.

Coun. Johanne Brousseau, who chairs council’s community services committee, noted prior to the vote that it is currently not safe for vehicles to proceed on the wharf.

“The agreement presented tonight is a fair approach,” she said.

A city staff report prepared previously for council says an assessment by a licensed structural engineer identified the repairs required to allow vehicular use along the wharf, which is required in order to service the Chief Commanda II and its associated ticket stall, as well as provide accessible parking for patrons.

It also is needed for fire protection services and to give access to other tenants.

Staff noted that until the repairs are completed, alternative accommodations for septic, fuelling and accessibility services are needed, estimated at up to $25,000, a figure that will serve as the upper limit for reimbursement.