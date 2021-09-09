This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The two-hour town hall will be open to all members of the public and provide an opportunity for presentations on any and all matters that fall within the jurisdiction of the municipality, including the upcoming 2022 budget process, a statement from the city says.

Council holding town hall meeting Monday

“Although not a statutory requirement of council, such meetings are offered as an added opportunity for dialogue with the community,” the statement says.

Council held its first two town halls in September and November 2020 after a series of changes were made to the city’s procedural bylaw in 2019.

The changes included an end to five-minute presentations, which could be scheduled on relatively short notice. Ten-minute presentations, of which up to three could be made per meeting, were continued.

Presentations can be only be made electronically. Participants are required to register with the clerk at clerksoffice@northbay.ca and provide a brief outline of their presentation by noon Monday.

Each participant may speak for up to three minutes.

Members of the public who are unable to participate can make written submissions to the clerk, which will be circulated to council.

The town hall will be conducted electronically through Zoom and broadcast live on the city’s website at www.cityofnorthbay.ca and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/thecityofnorthbay