





Share this Story: Council backs residential development project

Council backs residential development project SunMedia

Article content A last-minute effort to halt a proposed residential development on Ski Club Road failed to stop North Bay council from approving the project, Tuesday. Katie Vint, in a presentation to council, said there are still too many unknowns surrounding the project, as well as “a lack of information and a lack of accountability by the city and the conservation authority” on environmental concerns. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council backs residential development project Back to video The proposal will see two lots of approximately 1.44 hectares or 3.56 acres, just east of Riddle Street near Chapais Street, rezoned for the creation of 13 residential lots allowing for single-detached, semi-detached dwellings and duplexes. The application by Antech Design and Engineering, on behalf of New Era Homes Ltd. and Millford Development Ltd., first went before committee in March. But Vint said the city has “created … an honour system for the developers,” allowing the companies “carte blanche” to do whatever it wishes with the property.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It is irresponsible of the committee to approve the proposed amendment of the zoning bylaw at this time, not because I oppose the development, but because the city is not ready.” Vint said among her concerns is a lack of oversight of the project by the city or any other regulatory bodies, who are instead relying on the companies to do what is right for the environment. To approve the bylaw at this time, she says, sends out a signal that “council supports development at any cost.” She promised that, even if her appeal to council failed, “I’m not going away,” and she will be watching the development and doing what she can to make sure the environment is protected. “I will report the developer every time I see a non-compliance,” she vowed. Coun. Scott Robertson said Vint raised “a few fair points,” particularly about gaps in the process. Although he backed a failed motion by Deputy Mayor Tanya Vrebosch to return the issue to committee, he agreed to back the bylaw when it came to a vote. A report prepared by senior planner Peter Carello notes that several members of the public expressed concerns about there potentially being species at risk, such as Blanding’s turtle, and fish habitat on or near the subject properties. The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority previously noted the possibility of species at risk in the area. As a result, the owner would be required to complete an environmental impact study as a condition for draft approval.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content However, Carello noted that responsibility for species at risk rests with the province’s Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. Several people expressed concerns about the removal of trees last year on a neighbouring property to the west, known as the original Angela Court subdivision, and the potential for flooding. The previously approved subdivision has 18 lots and is under the same ownership. However, those lots remain undeveloped and have no road access. Carello’s report says the trees in question were on the Angela Court subdivision, the lands proposed to be rezoned and a city-owned road allowance.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near North Bay