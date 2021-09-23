Council backs consolidating social services to address mental health, addictions

North Bay council signalled its support Tuesday for the consolidation of social services agencies working in the areas of mental health and addictions.

Council unanimously approved the motion, introduced by Coun. Mac Bain and seconded by Coun. Mark King. – Coun. Scott Robertson was absent for the meeting, while Deputy Mayor Tanya Vrebosch, who works for the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board, declared a conflict.

The motion formally directs the city to ask the Northern Ontario Health Teams – which are set to replace the province’s Local Health Integration Networks – in consultation with municipalities, District Social Services Administration Boards and local stakeholders, to “support a province-wide strategy that supports such consolidation.”

Copies of the resolution are expected to be sent to Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott, associate minister of Mental Health and Addictions Michael Tibollo, the leaders of the provincial opposition parties and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

Bain, who also is the executive director of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities, told his council colleagues that mental health, addiction and homelessness are not just North Bay issues, rather they’re concerns expressed by other communities, including in Northern Ontario.

He acknowledged the good work being done by a “volume” of agencies in the region, noting that the Ontario Health Teams could assist with consolidation.

King, who serves as chair of the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board, talked about the “substantial” costs and increasing difficulty to support these systems.