Coun. Tanya Vrebosch steps down from Cassellholme board

Coun. Tanya Vrebosch has resigned from the Cassellholme board, with Mayor Al McDonald taking over her position.

Vrebosch made the announcement during a special meeting of council Thursday.

“This is in regards to governance and a whole bunch of other things I’ve been working towards. Anyone who knows me as a councillor or personally you know that I don’t take this lightly. You know that I take my role very seriously. When I’m a board member or councillor, everything I do I do it 150 per cent,” she said.

“Leaving Cassellholme board after six years is not an easy thing for me to do. I would like to see the redevelopment get to the end. Unfortunately, the board is going in a direction that I don’t believe in.”

Vrebosch reiterated this has nothing to do with the $120-million redevelopment of Cassellholme.

“I want it to go through. It’s more in regards to the governance and concerns that I brought forward and it doesn’t seem like the board sees the same concerns as I do. I’m very happy Mayor McDonald is taking my place. I have all the confidence in him to try and get the board shifting in a direction, moving in the right direction.”

Coun. Mark King, vice-chairman of the Cassellholme board, said it’s been a long and very “arduous task we’ve been working toward and hopefully we get to the end of this sooner rather than later.”

He welcomes McDonald to the board, however in the same breath warned him it’s been contentious and “very, very difficult” to get a united voice among all the partners when you’re dealing with a major amount of money.

Coun. Chris Mayne, chairman of the Cassellholme board, thanked Vrebosch for her years of service on the Cassellholme board.