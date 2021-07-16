Could Cassellholme redevelopment move to a new location?
Article content
The City of North Bay will be putting forward options on how best to move forward with the redevelopment of Cassellholme Home for the Aged.
Advertisement
Article content
That could include a new location, according to Cassellholme board chairman Chris Mayne.
Could Cassellholme redevelopment move to a new location? Back to video
That possibility comes after city council voted down a motion Thursday evening to support Cassellholme’s financing option for the $121-million redevelopment.
Mayne said there’s no question building on a site with an existing building adds additional costs and complications.
“Cassellholme’s current location (at the corner of Cassells and Olive streets) is in the heart of the city and it’s been there for years and is close proximity to the four apartment buildings we all manage,” he said.
But now that there’s been little municipal support to move the project forward, Mayne said, everything is on the table.
Mayne said some of the locations that have been considered in the past which could be reconsidered include a property across Highway 17 from the North Bay Regional Health Centre that “could be a viable site.”
Vacant land at the end of Marshall Park Avenue behind Fire Station 3, which the city owns, could also be considered.
“At one time the downtown was considered, which could be an economic driver, but since Hands the Family Help Network, there’s no room left for what Cassellholme needs.”
Cassellholme board of directors were to meet Friday, but that meeting was cancelled.
“Originally we were leading toward summarizing what had happened this week, however given the outcome last night at the special North Bay council meeting we really need to take a step back and reflect where we are,” Mayne said.
Advertisement
Article content
“Do we have options moving forward?”
Mayne said to further complicate the situation, the city presented a legal opinion that stated Cassellholme couldn’t levy the nine municipalities and move forward with the redevelopment project because East Ferris, Mattawa and North Bay aren’t in support.
“The City of North Bay shared this with Cassellholme at the 11th hour. We’re now trying to get our legal opinion on this issue, however it’s going to take our lawyers some time before we get a response.”
Mayne said if redevelopment falls off the table, there will be significant costs to maintain the existing aging facility.
Are the following paras a direct or partial quote? I ask because you use “we” in the second sentence.
He said Cassellholme is being held together by Band-Aids and duct tape. We will proceed with a building condition assessment, heating and vents have to be upgraded at a cost of $1 million, elevator, sewer connections pushed off in anticipation we were moving to new construction.
“But now if redevelopment is off the table those costs will need to be addressed. Today we’ve already spent $3 million in architectural fees and $1 million in legal and consulting fees. That money has become sunk costs if we go to a new construction proposal.