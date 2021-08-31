Corriveau remains 'disappointed' with Cassellholme actions

The mayor of Paineau-Cameron Township remains disappointed with a levy being imposed by the board of Cassellholme Home for the Aged.

The board recently agreed to split the levy it is imposing on municipalities into four payments, instead of seeking one up-front payment.

The levy will secure the partnering municipalities’ portion of the construction costs, which are estimated to reach $121 million.

Robert Corriveau said the decision will do little to alleviate the financial burden on his community.

Regardless of how many instalments are allowed, “it still works out to approximately $2.3 million” owed by his municipality, which could lead to a large tax increase.

“It’s just not practical.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Corriveau said. The levy “is going to really strap us financially.

“It’s the same for every other municipality,” he said, estimating that “the city of North Bay is going to have to spend over $80 million, and do you know what that’s going to do the tax bill?”

Corriveau acknowledged the representative from his township was not able to attend the board meeting Thursday, and was not sure why that was the case, but he had hoped to participate.

Asked his thoughts on the resignation of North Bay Mayor Al MacDonald from the board, Corriveau said, “I fully support Mayor MacDonald’s commitment here.

“The process is skewed, it’s not right,” he added, pointing out that “the financing is impossible to meet” for many municipalities.

Moreover, Corriveau questions the right of the board to impose the levy, mentioning the board can only do so if “all of the municipalities first agree to the cost of the project, and we did not agree.”