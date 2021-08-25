The Nugget is profiling each of the candidates running in this year’s federal election in the riding of Nipissing-Timiskaming. Today’s profile is on Conservative candidate Steven Trahan.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Looking to make his foray into federal politics, Conservative candidate Steven Trahan says he is looking to get “back to basics” with this election.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Conservative candidate will 'focus relentlessly on jobs' Back to video

That includes, first and foremost, getting businesses up and running.

“I don’t want to see us go into a recession,” he said. “We’re already seeing inflation up to 3.7, 3.8 per cent. Some of this stuff is just unsustainable what the Liberal government is doing. We’re back to basics here and this is where we have to get going, is get people back into the workforce; get the economy rolling in our district.”

Born and raised in the Municipality of East Ferris, Trahan, 50, has served more than 21 years as a uniformed officer with the North Bay Police Service.

For more than 19 years, he served as a firefighter and deputy fire chief.

Following that, he ran for, and was elected to, East Ferris council for the first time, of which he currently serves as deputy mayor.

He and his wife, Crystal, live in Astorville and operate two small businesses – CS Travel Agency and MacKenzie Promotions.

“We don’t get much of a break,” Trahan said during a phone interview with The Nugget. “We go.”

In keeping with the Police Services Act, Trahan says he has taken a leave of absence from the North Bay Police Service, without pay.

“I’m out on my own, I don’t have access to the police station or anything and those are the rules,” he said.

As for council, Trahan says he has not taken a leave and doesn’t need to, adding he is still looking after the residents of East Ferris and has a few projects he is working on, including the finalization of a new medical building, new municipal office and the farmstand tour.