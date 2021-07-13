Consensus reached on formation of police service boards

Powassan and East Ferris have likely avoided seeing the Ministry of the Solicitor General stepping in to help both municipalities create their respective OPP Detachment Services Boards.

For the last few months Ontario communities have been creating new police service boards in order to comply with the Community Safety Policing Act (CSPA), which comes into effect in 2022, and replaces the current Police Services Act.

The proposed new police boards are to include neighbouring communities.

The problem that surfaced locally in June was that both Powassan and East Ferris wanted to add the Township of Chisholm on each of their boards, something that would not sit well with the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

At the time, Powassan Mayor Peter McIsaac warned that if both municipalities laid claim to Chisholm there was a good chance the Ministry would venture into the fray and it would decide how the police service boards would be made up.

However, this is now not likely to occur after there was mutual agreement that Chisholm would be added to the East Ferris police services board.

Chisholm CAO Jenny Leblond arrived at the solution by creating three police boards instead of sticking to the original two police boards scenario.

Her first proposal involved two boards pairing the communities along the highway corridors with one set of towns falling along Highway 17 and the other communities being aligned with Highway 11.

Her second option to create three boards based on an east, central and west alignment solved the impasse.

Mattawa, Mattawan, Papineau-Cameron and Calvin will form one police board in the east, Bonfield, East Ferris and Chisholm fall into the central division while Powassan and Nipissing will make up the west side.