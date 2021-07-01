Community safety plan praised for info, criticized as 'incomplete'
A plan that doesn’t have solutions isn’t worthy of the paper it’s written on, according to Coun. George Maroosis.
Maroosis was the only city councillor not to support the Community Safety and Well-being Plan during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The plan received support and was passed by council.
He thanked the community agencies and organizations dealing with the homelessness, addiction and mental health crisis facing North Bay, but criticized the plan for being “incomplete” because it did not offer solutions.
“This community wellness plan doesn’t go far enough. It doesn’t talk about strategies for prevention or treatment and what it is we have to do as a municipality,” Maroosis said.
“This plan doesn’t have a way of getting out of this, I don’t (think) the plan is worthy of the paper it’s written on, and for that reason I’m not going to support this plan, it hasn’t gone far enough.”
Maroosis said he had some concerns when the plan was presented at the committee level. After receiving it again, he said it remains incomplete.
“Once again I don’t see any end in sight to the challenges in this plan. The challenges of addiction, mental health, homelessness, affordable housing. We have a situation going on where when governments at senior levels have turned their backs on the key ingredients to assisting people, which are treatment centres both in fields of addiction and mental health, which lead to many of the problems we have in finding homes for people,” he said.
“We have to deal with people who are inhousable. In the years I’ve been around I’ve never seen anything like it. I have friends and neighbours who are very concerned about what’s going on. We seem to have a plan not to solve these things. Without treating people with addictions, mental health issues and trying to stabilize them we’re not getting anywhere.”
Maroosis said North Bay is truly a hub for the North and at one time had a major psychiatric hospital with 1,500 beds.
He said by the time it closed the beds were reduced to 300.
“If you take a look at beds in the North Bay Regional Health Centre, the number of beds treated for mental illness has declined since the new hospital opened. The problem isn’t room, but they haven’t been funded at the provincial level. If we’re not prepared to treat people I don’t know where this is going to end.”
Maroosis said council needs to lobby the “guys with the money – the provincial and federal government to get their priorities straight.”
“These homeless people who have these problems are citizens of this country and our community. We can’t be writing them off without trying to assist them.”
Coun. Scott Robertson said although he agreed with “almost” all of what Maroosis said, he would support the plan.
Robertson, who is running for the federal NDP in Nipissing-Timiskaming, acknowledged that while implementation is lacking, he praised the work that was done to gather all of the information, including a literature review, a survey with more than 70 organizations and a public survey.
“And they all agreed – addiction, housing, homelessness and mental health and problems navigating the service network. It talks about the crime severity index going up, the living and job standards going down over the last generation, it talks about the needs to invest in the social determinants of health.”
Robertson said the city needs to be “investing upstream instead of downstream spending the millions and millions of dollars we are trying to put a Band-Aid on the solution instead of addressing the core issues. And the city has a role to play.”
He said the plan also identifies specifically problems among Indigenous communities.
“The district population has about 14 per cent of people who identify as Indigenous and yet the people who experience chronic homelessness are 42 per cent who identify as Indigenous. There are unique problems that need unique solutions.”
Robertson identified some of the strategies and action items highlighted in the plan and asked fellow councillors to think about how far outside the city’s jurisdiction these are – implement longer term addiction programs, expand capacity of addiction services, enhance needle programming, discover and implement a community approach to successfully house vulnerable individuals, increase the supply of transitional, supportive and affordable housing, and expand outreach programs.
“Everyone knows these are gaps, these are really far outside of our realm. We don’t have the jurisdiction or the revenue tools to deal with those. But that doesn’t mean the city doesn’t have a role. That’s the flaw of the plan, it doesn’t have a clear path to achieve these things. It points to a bunch of lofty goals that we need to address, but there’s no framework (for) how a municipality can address this.”
Robertson said instead of the city putting it’s head in the sand and saying it’s not our problem or a municipal issue, rather, “we should be looking to our service partners and say how can the city be supportive.”
He said the plan also talks about the city’s planning department, addressing derelict buildings, transportation networks, design of public spaces and infilling.
“It talks about a lot of specific things that our municipal planning department should be doing to implement this. So even though we can’t solve all of these problems, we don’t have the buttons and levers to initiate these action items, we’ve identified clearly what the problem is and what the role of the city is, which is the reason I will support this.”