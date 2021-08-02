Community leader seeking input to tackle drugs, addiction

A First Nations leader has issued a call for action to help save his community from burying another young person.

George Couchie made his plea on social media over the weekend after attending the funeral of a young man who had a long struggle with drugs.

He said he wants to build a team to discuss, listen and come up with solutions to deal with addictions in the area.

“This is a call to the people of Nipissing First Nation for your suggestions and thoughts on how we can work together to help save our community,” he posted.

“I’d like to organize a community circle to begin discussions about the changes that need to be made to save our youth.”

Couchie, a published author, retired Ontario Provincial Police officer and inductee to the Kiwanis Downtown North Bay Walk of Fame, met with a Nugget reporter Monday to discuss his ideas and reason for the call to action.

“The situation hit a note last week when I attended a funeral for a young person in our community. As I looked over to the newer part of the cemetery, I noticed it was filled with the graves of our youth,” Couchie said.

“Our grandparents are becoming parents due to the strong hold addiction is having on our people. We all carry scars, but we need to talk about them so they don’t carry on to the next generation.”

He said he has already received interest from medical professionals, community leaders, as well as those incarcerated and who have struggled with drugs and alcohol, who want to be part of the change.

One of the suggestions made was to have a crisis prevention worker and people on call for suicide prevention readily available to help.

“Those who have seen and experienced the epidemic and wave of drugs and substances of today, the differences that could have been made in crucial moments prior to such permanent and irreversible acts, if someone could have truly heard them and related to these young people,” he said.

“We need to get there before, not after, these end stages, for our mothers, fathers, kids, aunties, uncles, cousins and other families and friends that get left behind.”

Couchie said in the last two years there has been a steady increase in the number of young people dying on Nipissing First Nation lands due to self harm or overdoses, as well, the statistics of Indigenous people in jail, homeless, missing and murdered continue to climb.

He said many of these deaths you don’t hear about because the family is embarrassed.

“We need to do something instead of just waiting for someone else to step up to help. We need to take charge and ask the public what are they willing to do to help save their community,” Couchie said.

The challenges of dealing with addiction are compounded because of the effects of residential schools, missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and the discovery of hundreds unmarked graves on former residential school properties, but Couchie said the “only way to heal is to bring back the culture that has been ripped away.”

“These kids are carrying the trauma of three generations,” he said. “We need to work with our youth and listen to them. We need to ask them about their suggestions, thoughts and ideas.”

Reaching out to the community, Couchie said, will hopefully bring back the spark that has been dimmed or put out in those struggling.

“We need to stop the ripple effect of our friends and loved ones who have died or are struggling with drugs and alcohol. We need to support our families. Parents need to tell their children that no matter how bad things get they will never let them hit rock bottom, and we need to start showing the positive in our community,” he said.

“Everyone has a story and we need to share that.”

Couchie is asking anyone who would like to be involved to send him a message through Facebook or email at couchie.george@gmail.com