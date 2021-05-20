





Share this Story: Committee recommends rezoning for proposed Ski Club Road development

Committee recommends rezoning for proposed Ski Club Road development

Article content Council’s community services committee has recommended portions of two properties on Ski Club Road be rezoned for a proposed residential development, nearly two months after area residents expressed concerns about the potential environmental effects. The committee, which includes the mayor and all 10 councillors, voted unanimously Tuesday evening to provide its recommendation to council, which will be addressed at a future meeting. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Committee recommends rezoning for proposed Ski Club Road development Back to video The proposal, first dealt with by the committee in late March, which would rezone two lots approximately 1.44 hectares or 3.56 acres in size just east of Riddle Street near Chapais Street. If approved by council, the application by Antech Design and Engineering, on behalf of New Era Homes Ltd. and Millford Development Ltd., would allow for the creation of 13 residential lots by converting the lands to a different residential zoning, allowing for not only single-detached homes but also semi-detached dwellings and duplexes.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The matter was kept at the committee level to receive more information from staff. A recent report prepared by senior planner Peter Carello notes that several members of the public expressed concerns about there potentially being species at risk, such as Blanding’s turtle, and fish habitat on or near the subject properties. The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority previously noted the possibility of species at risk in the area. As a result, the owner would be required to complete an environmental impact study as a condition for draft approval. However, Carello noted that responsibility for species at risk rests with the province’s Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “While the City of North Bay takes a proactive role in facilitating development that is compliant with SAR (species at risk) legislation, the municipal government does not have the jurisdiction or the expertise to administer or enforce SAR policy,” his report states. Several people expressed concerns about the removal of trees last year on a neighbouring property to the west, known as the original Angela Court subdivision, and the potential for flooding. The previously approved subdivision has 18 lots and is under the same ownership. However, those lots remain undeveloped and have no road access. Carello’s report says the trees in question were on the Angela Court subdivision, the lands proposed to be rezoned and a city-owned road allowance.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Some of the trees were stacked in a ravine, which the owner said was to allow equipment to ravel through the property. Although the municipality does not have a bylaw regulating the removal of trees, Carello says the owner did not have the right to remove them in the city-owned road allowance. However, that land was determined to be outside the scope of the application. Planning staff at the city, as well as the conservation authority, also determined the trees in the ravine did not pose a flooding threat, although the owner has agreed to remove them. Additional trees would not be removed until final approval is given, except in the area of a proposed road allowance. The conservation authority also determined the property is not within a floodplain. However, a Development, Interference with Wetlands and Alterations to Shorelines and Watercourses, or DIA, permit would be required before development can take place. Carello’s report says engineering staff would approve a stormwater management plan prior to development. Asked by Coun. Scott Robertson who would assume the costs for stormwater management, such as a pond, manager of planning and building services Beverley Hillier said the developer would be responsible for constructing and installing one. Once a pond is created, it would then be transferred to the city. Although some asked for a site plan control agreement, which outlines where all items, such as structures, driveways and setbacks, will be located, staff have said previously that the property does not meet the criteria for one. An agreement is required for development on certain lands, mostly commercial and industrial but also some residential and areas considered environmentally sensitive. mlee@postmedia.com Twitter: @mtaylorlee

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near North Bay