Alsace Gardens 'a hobby that got out of control'

About 20 years after helping found the current incarnation of the North Bay Farmers’ Market, Ron Warman of Alsace Gardens is set to retire as a vendor this year.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A former market manager, Warman expects to stay on as a vendor until at least the end of August and for as long as he still has product.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Co-founder of North Bay Farmers' Market set to retire Back to video

Speaking to The Nugget by phone, he says he has mixed feelings about retiring.

Wanting to spend more time with his grandkids, Warman said his priorities have changed and he feels it’s time to try something else at this stage in his life.

“I mean, I really enjoy the customers, I enjoy the environment, I’m very proud of how the market has expanded way beyond what I thought it would,” he said.

Following its predecessor under the Downtown Improvement Area, the annual event has expanded, moving from spot to spot, to include 100 vendors between the winter and Wednesday-Saturday markets.

Today, the Wednesday and Saturday markets can be found near the North Bay Museum and bus terminal.

“It’s just been a real success story,” Warman said.

Named after the road he lives on, as well as the Alsace-Lorraine region between Germany and France, Alsace Gardens began when Warman bought an old homestead in the Powassan area where he still lives today.

Having worked on farms when he was a teenager, Warman says he got dirt under his fingernails early on and always wanted to own a farm.

While not financially feasible before, Warman said he decided to buy the homestead when he became semi-retired.

“We fixed up the house and we started building gardens and building greenhouse and began expanding and expanding,” he said.