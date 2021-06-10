





Astronomy club streams solar eclipse worldwide Photo by PJWILSON / jpg, NB

Article content SUNDRIDGE – The third time was the charm for Donna-Marie Bonnett and Brian McKillop. They were supposed to go to Argentina in December to take in a solar eclipse, but the COVID-19 pandemic quashed those plans. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Club members take in spectacular show Back to video Then they were to see one from a ship near Tahiti earlier this year, but cloud cover meant the spectacular display eluded them again. But Thursday morning, from their vantage point at the High Rock Lookout Park just south of here, they had a front-row seat. “I love eclipse-chasing,” Bonnett said, watching the sun rise with a pair of eclipse glasses protecting her eyes. “It’s a one-of-a-kind event.” The annular eclipse began with the sunrise in this region, with a ring of fire visible around the moon for about an hour. Ten members of the North Bay Astronomy Club had been at the park since 4 a.m., setting up their equipment to live stream the event around the world. Timeanddate.com, NASA and Reuters news services were all getting a live feed from the astronomy club, a collaboration, astronomy club president Bill Montague said, that required a lot of work and coordination.

Article content “This is a really big one for us,” Montague said as the group members made sure their telescopes and computers were properly set up just before the sun peaked over the horizon. Photo by PJWILSON / jpg, NB “We’re being broadcast worldwide. We had originally planned to send it to our own Youtube channel, but we linked up first with timeanddate.com and from there it snowballed. “It got pretty large pretty fast. This is the first time we have ever done a live broadcast for anything.” Club members started work on it around the start of the year, he said, and the fact that it worked out like it did was “awesome,” Montague said. “People worldwide are going to see North Bay, Ontario. “It’s been a long process, but now it comes down to waiting for this.” The skies were mostly clear as the sun rose, although some low-lying cloud off in the distance meant the first view of the sun through eclipse glasses and heavily filtered telescopes was a minute or so later than the official sunrise time. But when it did come into view, it was spectacular. The moon was almost right in the middle of the sun, so it was just a crescent on the horizon. As the eclipse progressed, the moon started moving away to the north, so the sun looked like it had a bite taken out of it. “Hey, that’s cool,” one of the club members said as it progressed. Randy Currie fretted over his telescope as the sun rose, trying to centre the celestial show in the middle of his screen. “It’s hard to focus when you’re doing it blind,” he admitted.

Article content Like everyone else, he was a bit concerned about the weather. As spectacular as the show promised to be, cloudy skies would have nixed it. “This one, we lucked out,” he said. “We’ve got a great view.” The event also gave him the opportunity to test out a new camera mounted on his telescope. And, no matter how well something is planned out, you’ve always got to go back to the vehicles – parked only a dozen or so metres away – for that one thing you forgot. “It’s like doing a project in your yard,” Dave Roscoe admitted. “It doesn’t matter how many tools you bring out, you’ve always got to go back until you have half your workshop out there.” But, Roscoe said, it was worth all the work. “It is pretty exciting,” he said. “The best part, when you witness something like this, is you like to have someone with you to talk about it.”

