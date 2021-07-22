Close contact responsible for recent cases
Science advisers urge use of vaccination certificates
All 20 COVID-19 cases reported by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit over the last seven days have been attributed to close contact with a case.
Figures posted to the health unit’s website Thursday showed more than one-third of the cases reported since Friday – seven cases – were among people aged 19 and younger.
Five of the new cases were among those aged 20 to 39, five among those aged 40 to 59, and three among those aged 60 to 79.
One new case was reported Thursday, while two have been classified as resolved, all in Nipissing District.
There are now 27 active cases. Twenty-five of those are in Nipissing, two in Parry Sound District.
One person remains in hospital in Nipissing.
Since the pandemic was declared last year, there have been 650 cases in the region.
The health unit is reporting that 62.3 per cent of all those aged 12 and older in the region have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 72,174 people.
Those aged 80 and older have achieved almost 90 per cent full vaccination in the region. That group is 88.94 per cent fully vaccinated, while those aged 70 to 79 have a full vaccination rate of 85.12 per cent, or 12,117 people.
Also recording a vaccination rate of more than 50 per cent are those aged 60 to 69 (79.93 per cent, or 16,388 people), 50 to 59 (62.18 per cent, or 12,459 people) and those aged 40 to 49 (57.12 per cent, or 7,908 people).
The lowest vaccination rate is among those aged 12 to 17. Only 34.49 per cent – 2,498 people – are fully vaccinated.
The vaccines are not yet approved for those under 12 years of age.
Altogether, the health unit has administered 159,770 doses of the vaccine, an increase of 1,480 since Wednesday’s update.
ONTARIO
Ontario is reporting 185 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and seven more deaths.
Grey Bruce saw 22 of the new cases, with another 18 in Toronto, 17 in Hamilton, 13 in Peel Region and 13 in the Region of Waterloo.
There were almost 19,600 tests completed in the previous day.
There are 141 people in intensive care in hospitals due to COVID-related critical illness and 84 patients are on ventilators.
More than 125,000 doses of vaccines were administered in the previous day, for a total of more than 18.6 million.
There are more than 8.2 million people in the province who are fully vaccinated.
Ontario’s science advisers said Thursday COVID-19 vaccination certificates would allow high-risk settings to reopen sooner with greater capacity and help plan for future waves of the virus.
The group of experts wrote this week that proof-of-vaccination certificates would also help set up infrastructure to guide the reintroduction of public health measures if cases spike in the future.
“COVID-19 vaccine certificates may have a practical short-term utility for supporting and maintaining economic and societal reopening,” the group wrote. “In the longer-term, vaccine certificates may be useful as verifiable, secure, standardized, and accessible electronic or paper records of immunization.”
To prepare the brief, the group looked at jurisdictions that have introduced similar systems around the world to consider what role the certificates might play in Ontario, if introduced.
Premier Doug Ford has said he won’t introduce a proof-of-vaccination system.
“We aren’t going to have a split society,” Ford told reporters last week when asked about the domestic “vaccine passport” concept that’s been floated in other provinces.
The science table notes that ethical considerations should be weighed when considering a vaccine certificate system.
Their report differentiates between vaccine passports, which relate to travel across jurisdictions, and vaccine certificates, an official document attesting someone has completed a vaccination series.
“The terms are often used interchangeably but have very different meanings and potential uses,” the brief said.
They said vaccine certificates could be applied to regulate entry into high-risk settings for transmission, like indoor dining, bars, gyms and events. The certificates could also be used in settings like schools, universities, congregate settings and workplaces, they wrote, “especially in settings that require mandatory vaccination.”
Most public settings and businesses have partially reopened with capacity limits and masking rules under the current stage of Ontario’s reopening plan. The province has said 80 per cent of eligible residents will need to have received at least one shot before public health rules are relaxed further.
With files from The Canadian Press