Class Order lifted

Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, said Thursday the Class Order under Section 22 of the act would be revoked immediately.

“We have reached a time in the pandemic when the Class Order no longer reflects the management of high-risk contacts, now that most of the population is immunized against COVID-19,” Chirico said in a release and during the health unit’s weekly news conference.

“Revoking the Class Order represents how far we have come and how important immunizations have been in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Under Section 22 of the Act, medical officers of health “may require a person to take or to refrain from taking any action that is specified in the order in respect of a communicable disease.”

Orders under the section require owners or occupiers of premises to close all or part of the facility, require the placarding of premises to give notice of an order requiring the closing, require that any person who may have a communicable disease or who may be infected to isolate him or herself and remain in isolation, require the cleaning or disinfecting of the premises, require the subject of the order to submit to an examination by a physician, require the person to place him or herself under the care and treatment of a physician and require the person subject to the order “to conduct himself or herself in such a manner as not to expose another person to infection.”