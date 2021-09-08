City to examine COVID-19 vaccine, testing policy for staff

'In this case, the tough call needs to be made now'

Coun. Bill Vrebosch wants to see all city staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vrebosch put forward the motion during Tuesday night’s council meeting, which was seconded by Deputy Mayor Tanya Vrebosch and approved by council.

The motion directs staff to explore options for, and implement, a workplace policy with respect to COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for staff, explore additional measures and policies to ensure safe in-person interactions between staff and citizens, and report back to council with options by Sept. 30.

Coun. George Maroosis was the only councillor who voted against the motion.

“This motion isn’t to impose mandatory vaccinations on our staff. My understanding, and I stand to be corrected, if we have staff members who choose not to take the vaccination, there would be a testing process that would allow them come to work. Mandatory vaccinations aren’t on the table,” he said.

“I don’t have a problem with getting a report, unlike some people who don’t want to get reports on deficits, but anyway, certainly we can’t leave the flavour we are seeking mandatory vaccinations for our staff. We are looking at vaccination policy and a testing policy that may go forward, while working with our staff and the union.”

Vrebosch clarified saying he would like to see mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for city staff.

“Municipal leaders are always faced with tough decisions, but that’s why we’re elected. In changing times and in times of diversity, we’re the ones the public puts its faith in to make decisions. We have to work in the best interest of our city,” he said.