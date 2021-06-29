Article content

The City of North Bay will resume in-person customer service at city hall as the province enters Step 2 of its reopening plan Wednesday.

Located on the first floor, the city’s Customer Service Centre will offer in-person services weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for tax and water payments, parking rental sales, burn permit purchases and parking ticket payments.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City hall to resume in-person customer service Back to video

Other services such as residential rental housing, business, marriage and lottery licensing, as well as building plan submission and permit issuance, will be available by appointment.

The Customer Service Centre can be reached by phone at 705-474-0400.

Enhanced health and safety precautions will remain in place at city hall, including floor markings to support physical distancing requirements and signage to help with traffic flow and maximum occupancy.

“Residents are required to sanitize their hands, wear face coverings and practise physical distancing while inside the building. Visitors will also be asked screening questions and to provide information for contact tracing purposes,” a statement from the city says.

“In order to minimize lineups, residents are encouraged to continue to use online options or the drop box outside city hall when possible.”