City, Chisholm receive provincial funds

The provincial government is providing up to $170,000 to help improve delivery of critical programs and services to the City of North Bay Financial Systems Solution and the Township of Chisholm Municipal Services Software Improvement and Digital Integration.

The funding is provided through the Municipal Modernization Program.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen how crucial it is for municipalities to be able to efficiently and conveniently deliver services the people within their communities,” said Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli.

“These projects will help ensure that both North Bay and Chisholm will benefit from innovative and streamlined solutions in a way that will positively impact services and save taxpayer dollars.”

The province is investing up to $26 million across the province to support the modernization of 233 small and rural municipalities in Ontario. A total of 271 projects will receive funding under Intake 2 of Ontario’s Municipal Modernization Program.

“This investment in small and rural communities across Ontario will support municipalities in identifying and implementing ways to modernize and improve service delivery in their communities, and help ensure people can conveniently access the services they need,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Municipalities will use the funding to find efficiencies and implement a wide range of initiatives to digitize, streamline and/or integrate programs and services with neighbouring communities, such as developing an online system to improve the local process for approving residential and industrial developments or setting up new shared services with neighbouring municipalities.