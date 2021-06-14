Chisholm mourns loss of former mayor Leo Jobin
Leo Jobin, former mayor of the Township of Chisholm and a respected fixture of the community, has died.
Two of Jobin’s family members confirmed he died Sunday from cancer. He was 71.
First appointed to council Nov. 26, 2002, Jobin served until November 2006.
He returned to council in December 2009 and was appointed mayor in January 2010.
Jobin stepped down as mayor in October 2020, saying he needed to focus on his health.
“I think it has a huge impact on the community,” said Gail Degagne, who was appointed mayor in Jobin’s place.
“He was a strong leader within our community and he was well-respected and loved.”
Degagne said Jobin served as a friend and mentor to her when she stepped into his role, providing guidance and passing on tips and advice.
She described Jobin as very genuine and kind, who always kept the community at the heart of his decisions.
“As much as he’s passed away and it’s very saddening, he’s going to continue to live on in the hearts of all of the people of Chisholm and all of those lives that he touched,” Degagne said.
Paul Mackey, whose father Doug Mackey served previously as reeve of Chisholm, said they visited Jobin a number of times.
“He would regularly go and visit him and have a coffee and a chat about what was going on,” Paul said.
He said his father and Jobin were good friends who would talk politics together.
Paul also would hear stories about Jobin’s work as mayor, saying he actively sought to defend his community.
Describing Jobin as an honourable and straightforward man, Paul said he was always upbeat and fun to talk to about politics.
Jobin served on multiple committees during his tenure, including community policing, general government, finance, the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board, Golden Sunshine Municipal Non-Profit Housing Corp., Cassellholme board and centennial committee.
In 2019, council voted to name the replacement bridge on River Road the Leo Jobin bridge in recognition of his “tenure, loyalty and dedication” to the township, a past statement from Chisholm said.
“I had great pleasure working with everyone. We are fortunate for the councillors we have and the future looks good for Chisholm,” Jobin said in the statement from the township.
“The new chief administrative officer and operations superintendent positions are working out well and I feel I am leaving at a time with everything in good hands.”
