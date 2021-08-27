Chirico, McDonald signal support for vaccine passports
'It should be a provincial initiative,' medical officer of health says
Article content
Both the local medical officer of health and mayor of North Bay say they support vaccine passports as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Advertisement
Article content
Speaking at an announcement Friday for the unveiling of a new mobile vaccination clinic, medical officer of health for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit Dr. Jim Chirico said while the idea of vaccine passports is topical, and certainly controversial, he does support them.
Chirico, McDonald signal support for vaccine passports Back to video
However, he said in order for them to be effective and efficient, it has to come from the province.
“It should be a provincial initiative,” he said, adding that would ensure passports are consistent, coordinated and secure.
Premier Doug Ford has rejected the idea of a domestic vaccine passport, saying he doesn’t want a “split society.”
Chirico said if the province opts not to institute a vaccine passport, medical officers of health have considered putting in place their own regionally.
“Certainly, that is something that we are considering and would be in favour of doing if the province does not move forward with this, which I hope that they certainly will,” he said.
“What we want to try to avoid, again, is that patchwork approach and we want it to be consistent throughout the districts, and so that will take some coordination.”
As for what a vaccine passport would apply to, Chirico said he believes it would include areas that aren’t deemed to be “essential.”
He added that the vaccines are safe and effective and have been proven to reduce the severity of illness and hospitalizations, as well as deaths. For people who are hesitant to get the vaccine, he said they need more correct information.
Advertisement
Article content
Mayor Al McDonald said he is “very supportive” of vaccine passports as a way to protect local businesses, as well as encourage younger people, who have lower vaccination rates than older residents, to get vaccinated.
“But more importantly, it’s going to allow us to be normal, allow the businesses to continue to open and allow people to have jobs, so very supportive,” he said.
As of Thursday, nearly 70 per cent of those between 12 and 17 years of age in the health unit region have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 56 per cent fully vaccinated.
For those between 18 and 29 years of age, more than 63 per cent have at least one dose and almost 52 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination rates are slightly higher for those 30-39, with more than 70 per cent having at least one dose and almost 60 per cent fully vaccinated.
On whether the city will make vaccines mandatory for its staff or citizens coming to city hall, McDonald said no decision has been made, with staff determining what other municipalities are doing.
He said in speaking with the health unit, there already has been an increased demand for first doses of the vaccine because of the “noise” around the North Bay Battalion and other sports leagues requiring vaccinations.
McDonald has stated that the goal is to reach a vaccination rate of 90 per cent.
Asked what this will mean for the district, Chirico said that will be determined by the province in terms of how it moves beyond Step 3 of its reopening plan, which will see the majority of public health restrictions lifted.
Advertisement
Article content
He said having enough people vaccinated will reduce the impact of the fourth wave, “so that we can hopefully, at some point soon, get back to our new norm.”
Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those 16 years of age and older, which until Dec. 11, 2020, had been available under emergency use authorization. It continues to be available under emergency use authorization for those between 12 and 15 years of age.
Health Canada has authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines under interim orders. The Moderna vaccine has now been approved for those 12 and older. Prior to that, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the only one approved for individuals 12 and older.
With files from The Canadian Press