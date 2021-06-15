Chief getting ready to sail
Rich Stivrins hopes to get his boat in the water over the next week or so.
And, by the first days of July, he expects the Chief Commanda II will again be plying the waters of Lake Nipissing.
July 1 “is our tentative date,” Stivrins said Tuesday, but he admits provincial regulations on gathering sizes will play a big role in that decision.
“We’re just waiting on the powers-that-be” to give the go-ahead to operate, he said.
The Chief still has to undergo some inspections, but Transport Canada has already allowed the boat to operate for the 2021 season after it remained in its berth in Callander last year.
And while Transport Canada has approved it to operate with a total capacity of 321 passengers and crew members, it will be the provincial restrictions on gatherings that will play the final role.
“If we can operate with 100 (passengers and crew) we will be absolutely fine,” Stivrins said.
The boat itself is in good condition, but there are some last-minute preparations that have to take place before it can launch.
Like many amenities, the Chief was unable to operate last year because of the COVID-19 restrictions that came into place in March 2020 and remained in effect through the entire sailing season.
Stivrins, captain of the craft, said in an earlier interview the go-ahead from Transport Canada “puts us miles ahead of where we were last year at this time.”
The Chief Commanda II is owned by Georgian Bay Cruise Co. and normally operates on Lake Nipissing from the Victoria Day weekend until Thanksgiving.
Stivrins has been at the helm of the vessel since 2005 after his parents’ company, Georgian Bay Cruise Co., took over the operation.
“You can’t beat it,” he said of his position. “You’re out on the water, people are on vacation, there’s low, low stress. And you get to go for a boat ride every day. It’s a pretty nice job to have.”
The annual in-water inspections cover everything from the placement and availability of life jackets to emergency procedures and everything in between.
It undergoes an out-of-water inspection every five years. And each year, the Chief gets a fresh coat of paint.
The Chief has been on Lake Nipissing since 1975, operated first by the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission before the Crown agency decided to get out of that business.
Built by Marlin Yacht Company of Gananoque, Ont., it was the first all aluminum, catamaran passenger vessel in Canada.
The North Bay Heritage Railway and Carousel will not operate this summer due to the difficulties around ensuring the safety of riders, volunteers and workers, social distancing requirements and sanitization.