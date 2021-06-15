Article content

Rich Stivrins hopes to get his boat in the water over the next week or so.

And, by the first days of July, he expects the Chief Commanda II will again be plying the waters of Lake Nipissing.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chief getting ready to sail Back to video

July 1 “is our tentative date,” Stivrins said Tuesday, but he admits provincial regulations on gathering sizes will play a big role in that decision.

“We’re just waiting on the powers-that-be” to give the go-ahead to operate, he said.

The Chief still has to undergo some inspections, but Transport Canada has already allowed the boat to operate for the 2021 season after it remained in its berth in Callander last year.

And while Transport Canada has approved it to operate with a total capacity of 321 passengers and crew members, it will be the provincial restrictions on gatherings that will play the final role.

“If we can operate with 100 (passengers and crew) we will be absolutely fine,” Stivrins said.

The boat itself is in good condition, but there are some last-minute preparations that have to take place before it can launch.