Change Cassellholme's board of management, says Papineau-Cameron Mayor
Article content
The Mayor of Papineau-Cameron Township wants to see Cassellholme’s board of management altered to include members with construction experience and municipal finance.
Advertisement
Article content
Robert Corriveau made the suggestion in a letter to all nine municipalities that financially support the operation of Cassellholme Home for the Aged, Friday.
Change Cassellholme's board of management, says Papineau-Cameron Mayor Back to video
The news comes as East Ferris, Mattawa and North Bay passed motions to not support the redevelopment of the long-term care home as presented by Cassellholme.
Corriveau said he would like to see a new tendering process that would attract more than one bidder, as well as determine what reasonable per bed construction costs are for the redevelopment of the facility.
“Aside from more than doubling the projected cost of this project since we began these discussions 10 years ago, we have conflicting advice on how the sole bid that was received compares to other long-term care projects currently underway in the province,” he said in his letter.
“Some say we are completely in line while others believe the sole bid received could be as much as 50 per cent higher than the norm.”
Corriveau is also asking whether the provincial portion of the project being imposed on the nine municipalities is necessary.
All nine municipalities – North Bay, Mattawa, Mattawan, Calvin, Papineau-Cameron, East Ferris, South Algonquin, Chisholm and Bonfield – have to pay their portion as well as guarantee the provincial potion of the project.
Cassellholme was expected to receive $6 million from the province immediately upon executing a development agreement.
The province would then provide $2.2 million annually for 25 years once construction is completed and the doors open.
Advertisement
Article content
East Ferris council held a special council meeting Wednesday to decide whether it supports the motion to move forward with the redevelopment under Cassellholme’s financing proposal.
The vote was unanimous – no.
Coun. Terry Kelly referred to Infrastructure Ontario, which is helping to finance the project, as conducting a pyramid scheme that forces municipalities to guarantee the province’s portion of the project.
Jason Trottier, chief administrative officer for East Ferris, reminded council that without all nine municipalities signing on the dotted line, the project can’t move forward.
“I think there are other options that aren’t one sided.”
Trottier told council the four exiting municipalities – Calvin, Mattawa, Mattawan and Papineau-Cameron – make up 4.86 per cent of the operating levy for Cassellholme, which works out to $167,000.
“The Cassellholme board has said they will absorb that through operational efficiencies and the buck isn’t suppose to stop with us, but we are the players.”
Mayor Pauline Rochefort said East Ferris believes that the redevelopment of Cassellholme is critical to the region.
But in the same breath, she said, there are issues that need to be resolved.