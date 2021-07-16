Change Cassellholme's board of management, says Papineau-Cameron Mayor

The Mayor of Papineau-Cameron Township wants to see Cassellholme’s board of management altered to include members with construction experience and municipal finance.

Robert Corriveau made the suggestion in a letter to all nine municipalities that financially support the operation of Cassellholme Home for the Aged, Friday.

The news comes as East Ferris, Mattawa and North Bay passed motions to not support the redevelopment of the long-term care home as presented by Cassellholme.

Corriveau said he would like to see a new tendering process that would attract more than one bidder, as well as determine what reasonable per bed construction costs are for the redevelopment of the facility.

“Aside from more than doubling the projected cost of this project since we began these discussions 10 years ago, we have conflicting advice on how the sole bid that was received compares to other long-term care projects currently underway in the province,” he said in his letter.

“Some say we are completely in line while others believe the sole bid received could be as much as 50 per cent higher than the norm.”

Corriveau is also asking whether the provincial portion of the project being imposed on the nine municipalities is necessary.

All nine municipalities – North Bay, Mattawa, Mattawan, Calvin, Papineau-Cameron, East Ferris, South Algonquin, Chisholm and Bonfield – have to pay their portion as well as guarantee the provincial potion of the project.

Cassellholme was expected to receive $6 million from the province immediately upon executing a development agreement.

The province would then provide $2.2 million annually for 25 years once construction is completed and the doors open.