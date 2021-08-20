DUCHESNAY – After being closed for two years, the reopening of the Duchesnay Creek bridge has come as a relief to many in Nipissing First Nation and North Bay.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Friday morning, representatives from Nipissing First Nation and Miller Paving held a ceremony to mark the official reopening of the bridge, which closed in 2019 over safety concerns.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ceremony marks reopening of Duchesnay Creek bridge Back to video

Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod noted that beyond the recent colonial history of the bridge, he said people have been crossing the creek for thousands of years.

The construction of the new structure, along with the joint partnership with Miller, represents both a metaphorical and literal bridge building, he said.

“People are happy that now they can take their shortcut in, and for our businesses here in the community it means a lot, because the quick access to our business retailers was basically stymied by the fact that the road changed directions. So, this is big for our community for sure,” McLeod told reporters following the ceremony.

The $12-million Nipissing-Miller partnership project was fully funded by the provincial government.

Nipissing has a majority stake in the partnership and in 2018, started working with Miller to launch an initiative to provide on-the-job training and experience for First Nation members, a statement from Nipissing says, as well as future employment and training opportunities.

During the ceremony, McLeod thanked the workers involved, noting that he has worked in construction for most of his life. “Huge, huge thank you to you guys,” he said.

On the partnership with Miller and their more than 15-year history working together, McLeod said the company was open to having Nipissing play not just a “token” part but a lead role, with Nipissing owning 51 per cent of the partnership.