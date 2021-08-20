Ceremony marks reopening of Duchesnay Creek bridge
Completion shows Nipissing's 'key role' in the economy, McLeod says
DUCHESNAY – After being closed for two years, the reopening of the Duchesnay Creek bridge has come as a relief to many in Nipissing First Nation and North Bay.
Friday morning, representatives from Nipissing First Nation and Miller Paving held a ceremony to mark the official reopening of the bridge, which closed in 2019 over safety concerns.
Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod noted that beyond the recent colonial history of the bridge, he said people have been crossing the creek for thousands of years.
The construction of the new structure, along with the joint partnership with Miller, represents both a metaphorical and literal bridge building, he said.
“People are happy that now they can take their shortcut in, and for our businesses here in the community it means a lot, because the quick access to our business retailers was basically stymied by the fact that the road changed directions. So, this is big for our community for sure,” McLeod told reporters following the ceremony.
The $12-million Nipissing-Miller partnership project was fully funded by the provincial government.
Nipissing has a majority stake in the partnership and in 2018, started working with Miller to launch an initiative to provide on-the-job training and experience for First Nation members, a statement from Nipissing says, as well as future employment and training opportunities.
During the ceremony, McLeod thanked the workers involved, noting that he has worked in construction for most of his life. “Huge, huge thank you to you guys,” he said.
On the partnership with Miller and their more than 15-year history working together, McLeod said the company was open to having Nipissing play not just a “token” part but a lead role, with Nipissing owning 51 per cent of the partnership.
Since the signing of the Robinson-Huron Treaty in 1850 and the passing of the Indian Act, McLeod said First Nations have been “subsequently shut out of the economy, marginalized.
“And really, this is the first big opportunity that my community has had with the province of Ontario to show exactly what type of work we can do, what our abilities are and to be part of the economy,” he said.
“I’ve often told our neighbouring politicians that when Nipissing First Nation does good, the surrounding area does good. So, this is just another example of how we can play a key role in the economy of Ontario and the local economy here in North Bay.”
On reconciliation, McLeod pointed to the discoveries this year of hundreds of unmarked graves on former residential school sites, saying it has awakened many Canadians to the country’s real history.
“But once you get the Canadian public pushing Canadian government, then things start to happen,” he said.
“So, it’s not good enough just to talk to the politicians. It’s about getting the voters’ attention and making them put the pressure on the Canadian government to move forward towards reconciliation, and correcting those wrongs that were put on us over the last century and a half.”
Francois Vachon, president of the Miller Group and director for the Nipissing-Miller partnership, called the project “one of a kind” and a great success.
The project experienced delays due to the bridge coming from British Columbia, being transported to Quebec to get treated and then sent back to the United States to be put together, Vachon said, on top of the situation with COVID-19.
He said all of the right protocols were in place, with no COVID-19 cases on site or incidents.
The next step in the project, or Stage 2, will see the hill between the entrance to Duchesnay and Highway 17 be reduced, the creation of a new entrance into Duchesnay and the removal of the abandoned CN Rail overpass.
This will result in temporary stoppages and delays on Highway 17B from Couchie Memorial Drive to Highway 17, with a full closure of that section in effect through September.
Vachon said while he couldn’t get into much detail, Miller is looking at a few other projects with Nipissing First Nation and the Ministry of Transportation.
Speaking to the relationship with Nipissing, he noted that the Miller has an office in the community and extracts aggregate from its quarry, adding this is the next step in creating “a real joint venture, a real company, together and managing it together.”
The Ministry of Transportation previously confirmed that the replacement of the bridge would be extended past its September 2020 completion date and expected to be finished in fall 2021.
Nipissing First Nation’s shuttle service, meanwhile, will continue to operate.
Built in 1937, the 84-year-old bridge was the last remaining timber deck truss bridge on Ontario’s provincial highway network.
Measuring approximately 73 metres long and 11 metres wide, the bridge was added to the Ontario Heritage Bridge List in the 1980s. A cultural heritage evaluation report was undertaken in 2013 and a heritage impact assessment report was prepared in 2017.
Subsequent inspections later led to its closure in early 2019.
