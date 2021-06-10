Local school boards to hold drive-by graduations

Article content

The city’s four local school boards will forego outdoor graduation ceremonies, opting for virtual events with an opportunity for a drive-by.

In a joint media release issued Thursday, Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord, Conseil scolaire public du Nord-Est de l’Ontario, Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board and Near North District School Board, are confirming that school administrators will move ahead with virtual ceremonies with the opportunity of a drive-by component to provide graduates and a few immediate family members a safe yet unique celebration

“Elementary school administrators are invited to offer virtual ceremonies to their graduating students with the possibility of a drive-by element if it is feasible and safe,” according to the joint media release.

“Principals will be communicating the final details of their ceremonies with families as it will be left to their discretion to organize the most secure event,” the Nipissing Parry Sound Catholic District School Board stated on its website.