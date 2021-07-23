This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Cassellholme to levy certain municipalities for redevelopment Decision split as some members abstain to seek legal opinion

Article content The board for Cassellholme Home for the Aged has chosen to levy its member municipalities that have rejected the option being proposed to finance the long-term care home’s multi-million-dollar redevelopment.

Article content Following an in camera, or closed door, session Thursday evening, the board introduced and passed a resolution to levy those municipalities that are opposed, and borrow through Infrastructure Ontario for those that do support the financing option. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Cassellholme to levy certain municipalities for redevelopment Back to video Board chair Chris Mayne and vice-chair Mark King, both North Bay city councillors, as well as member Claire Campbell voted in favour, while Mattawa Mayor Dean Backer and East Ferris Coun. Terry Kelly chose to abstain, stating they wanted to wait for a legal opinion. North Bay Mayor Al McDonald, who joined the board following the recent resignation of Deputy Mayor Tanya Vrebosch, appeared to be absent for the discussion and vote on the resolution. “In speaking with our own legal counsel, we’ve been advised that Cassellholme does indeed still retain the ability to levy and our understanding is that that was the intention of the long-term care act legislation, should complete municipal consensus be unable to be reached,” Mayne said prior to the vote on the decision to levy. Speaking to The Nugget, he said Cassellholme is obligated to continue the process through to completion, with the final decision resting with the province. To stop the process “prematurely,” he said, could open Cassellholme up to liability, with the risk of a legal challenge being “quite high.” The decision comes after some municipalities opted not to support the proposed option being put forward to finance the long-term care home’s $121.9-million redevelopment, which will see 24 new long-term care beds added to the 240-bed facility, including an Indigenous unit and beds for specialized dementia care.

Article content Cassellholme’s nine partner municipalities – North Bay, East Ferris, Bonfield, Papineau-Cameron, Chisholm, Calvin, Mattawa, Mattawan and South Algonquin – have been asked, as a condition for a loan through Infrastructure Ontario, to guarantee the entire cost of the redevelopment, including the province’s portion of up to $65 million. The guarantee is being required, in part, to take advantage of a more favourable and guaranteed interest rate over a 25-year term and provide assurances that the debt will be repaid. For months, some of Cassellholme’s partner municipalities have expressed concerns over the guarantee and the effect it could have on their ability to borrow for other projects. The high cost for the project also has been raised as a concern. Last week, a majority of North Bay council rejected the option that included the guarantee, with only councillors Mayne, King, Scott Robertson and George Maroosis voting in favour. East Ferris, Mattawa and Chisholm also have rejected the option. On top of that, North Bay has presented a legal opinion stating that Cassellholme cannot levy the nine municipalities and move forward with the redevelopment without the support of the city, East Ferris and Mattawa. Mayor Robert Corriveau of Papineau-Cameron Township also is calling on the Cassellholme board to change its membership to include directors with construction and municipal finance experience. Mayne told the Cassellholme board that it has gone through an “appropriate and binding” request for proposal process and worked with the selected general contractor for almost six months.

Article content He added that an independent third-party firm confirmed the price is “fair and reasonable,” and comparable to other similar long-term care home developments in the province. The final decision will ultimately rest with the Ministry of Long-Term Care, he said, while reminding the board that all members “are expected to represent the best interests of Cassellholme and her residents and not their respective municipalities.” The Cassellholme board revealed the total cost in early June, which came in well above the $90-million estimate that had been provided previously. The cost has increased largely due to higher prices for building materials. It also includes all construction materials and labour, architecture and engineering, legal, oversight requirements, furnishings and furniture. Mayne has said building on a site with an existing structure adds additional expenses and complications, but that delaying also will increase costs. Although Infrastructure Ontario has agreed to remove a clause requiring a joint guarantee, meaning municipalities would not be liable for each other’s portion of the costs, this is conditional on Cassellholme maintaining a three-month reserve to finance any temporary shortfalls should a municipality miss a payment. Asked about Cassellholme earlier this month, Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips told reporters at a government announcement in North Bay that the model is the same one used for other municipal homes in the province.

Article content Papineau-Cameron, Mattawa, Mattawan and Calvin plan to leave as Cassellholme members once the redevelopment is finished, subject to provincial legislation, and are expected to support the Algonquin Nursing Home at the Mattawa Hospital, instead. In January, North Bay council passed a motion rejecting the proposed financing option and last month, it passed another motion allowing the city’s chief administrative officer, David Euler, to ask the Cassellholme board for more time to explore other financing. An option through a local bank, later revealed as Caisse Populaire, had been floated as a possibility, but has not materialized. mlee@postmedia.com Twitter: @mtaylorlee

