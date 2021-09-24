Cassellholme considers affordable housing units

Affordable housing units could be built on the current Cassellholme Home for the Aged property, according to Mark King.

The vice chairman of the Cassellholme board and chairman for District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board, said Cassellholme will be entering into conversations next week with senior staff at DNSSAB.

“There was a suggestion at Thursday’s Cassellholme board meeting of grant opportunities to build affordable housing units for seniors,” King said Friday.

He said the affordable housing units would be located on the north end of the Cassellholme property.

When asked how many units they’re looking to build, King said, he has no idea at this time.

“We’re just in preliminary discussions with the federal and provincial governments to investigate funding for seniors,” he said.

“Dennis Chippa, executive director at the Gathering Place, is now starting to see seniors having problems keeping up with the cost of living. We will have to investigate that.”

King said Cassellholme believed partnering with DNSSAB was the best vehicle to look at this possibility.

The Cassellholme board also accepted the resignation of Mattawa Mayor Dean Backer.

This is the third resignation from the Cassellholme board in the last few months. Deputy Mayor Tanya Vrebosch resigned followed by Mayor Al McDonald.

“I really enjoyed working with Dean,” King said. “He will be missed. We didn’t always agree, but we always found an avenue to get things done.”