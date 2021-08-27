Cassellholme board 'going in a totally different direction' – McDonald

North Bay Mayor Al McDonald is citing governance issues and the cost of the redevelopment of Cassellholme as reasons why he chose to resign from the long-term care home’s board of management.

McDonald addressed his resignation while speaking to reporters Friday following the announcement of a mobile vaccination clinic at the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

On Thursday, it was revealed during a Cassellholme board meeting that McDonald, who was appointed as a municipal representative last month following the resignation of Deputy Mayor Tanya Vrebosch, had stepped down as a member.

McDonald said he disagrees with the direction the Cassellholme board is taking to levy its nine partner municipalities for the home’s $121.9-million redevelopment, which he described as “suing” the city.

“They’re going in a totally different direction than I think that they should and as the mayor, I have to represent the City of North Bay,” he said.

McDonald noted that the cost is well in excess of the $90 million estimate provided previously.

The redevelopment would see 24 new long-term care beds added to the 240-bed facility, including an Indigenous unit and beds for specialized dementia care. The cost includes all construction materials and labour, architecture and engineering, legal, oversight requirements, furnishings and furniture.

Cassellholme is moving ahead with levying its partner municipalities after several came out in opposition to a proposal to finance the redevelopment through a loan with Infrastructure Ontario.

A condition required the municipalities to guarantee the entire cost, including the province’s portion of up to $65 million. The guarantee was to, in part, take advantage of a more favourable and guaranteed interest rate over a 25-year term and provide assurances that the debt would be repaid.